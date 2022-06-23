Naomi Campbell, 52, Rocks Open Shirt With Nothing Underneath For Men’s Fashion Week

Naomi Campbell, 52, wasn’t afraid to show some skin at Paris Men’s Fashion Week. The British model stepped out on June 23 for Louis Vuitton’s spring/summer 2023 show in a fabulous, but quite revealing, outfit from the brand. Naomi’s attire included a floral-printed purple shirt that she carefully unbuttoned to show what was underneath — which was nothing. Yep, Naomi flawless rocked the wide-open top over her bare skin and breasts, which were mostly covered up by stylish shirt.

Naomi wore matching pants to go along with her bright stand-out shirt. She also rocked several choker necklaces and sparkling bracelets. Naomi kept the purple theme going by sporting a pair of purple sunglasses that gave her quite the bad-girl look for the day.

The mother-of-one also attended the fashion show carrying a light blue bag from Louis Vuitton. Luckily, Naomi didn’t appear to have any wardrobe malfunctions in her sexy choice of attire. The dark-haired supermodel was all smiles as she struck several poses outside the fashion show for the paparazzi. Now that’s a true model for ya!

Naomi has been on a roll with her outfits lately, namely the black Valentino gown that she wore to the Decision To Leave premiere during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival on May 23. Her look had a plunging V-neckline that was completely cutout on the sides, with black feathers all over and a poofy princess skirt.

Another one of Naomi’s recent, epic outfits was the bright pink Valentino Fall 2022 gown that she showcased for the Red Sea International Film Festival on May 21. Before that, she attended the Met Gala here in the U.S. in a gorgeous black Burberry dress that was covered in crystal details of the brand’s Equestrian Knight Design.