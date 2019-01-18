Naomi Campbell’s Hair Makeover: Rocks Curly Afro With Blonde Highlights & Fans Love The New Look

Naomi Campbell’s signature long locks are gone! The legendary supermodel’s traded her longtime ‘do for a fresh and new style. See a pic of Naomi rocking her natural curls here!

Naomi Campbell makes 48 look like 28! The iconic supermodel, who dominated the fashion scene in the 90s, is still an important fixture in the industry. Whenever she switches up her style, you bet it’s big enough to make news! Naomi rocked this new, sexy look during Men’s Fashion Week in Paris, debuting it at the Louis Vuitton show on January 18. Ditching her signature long, sleek locks, she flaunted her natural curls styled into a short and voluminous cut that perfectly framed that gorgeous face.

She opted for a warmer hair color, too, rather than the dark black she usually goes for, her curls highlighted honey blonde. It looked marvelous with her outfit, an oversized, beige blazer and pleated dress. She actually hinted back in September that she’d be doing something different with her hair soon. Naomi posted a selfie on Instagram, captioned “bare it all,” that showed her going makeup-free, her hair done in cornrows.

Her fans are all about it! “she always looks royal to me, but this… this is another LEVEL!” one smitten follower commented on Instagram. “Come through Mother in all your natural beauty 😍😍😍” wrote another. Actually, the entire comment section was filled with fire and heart emojis, just the words “HAIR” and “MOOD” and expressions of love and adoration for their idol. It’s all deserved!

So, will we see Naomi’s natural hair more often now? Maybe! Naomi said in a 2017 interview with the Evening Standard that she was ready to ditch the extensions that she’s worn for decades. The tight extensions gave her headaches and even left her with bald spots! “I do take more care of my hair now, because I lost all of it with extensions. I am more careful, and I do different things.”