Gigi Hadid Wears Open Blazer With Nothing Underneath For Stunning ‘InStyle’ Shoot

Gigi Hadid looked sexier than ever when she slayed the cover shoot of ‘InStyle’ in a baggy green blazer with nothing underneath.

Another day, another magazine cover for Gigi Hadid, 26, who landed the March issue cover of InStyle. The supermodel rocked a bunch of gorgeous looks in the photo shoot but one of our favorites was her emerald green Valentino blazer and pants.

Gigi threw on the oversized blazer and kept it wide open, revealing her bare skin and ample cleavage. She styled the jacket with a pair of matching high-waisted pants that she pulled down and she accessorized with Lottie NYC necklaces, a Roberto Coin necklace, and rings.

As if her outfits couldn’t get any sexier, Gigi put her incredibly toned abs and tiny waist on display when she rocked a black lacy bralette with a pair of high-waisted sheer black tights. On top of her stockings, she wore crystal bedazzled Alexander McQueen boots that trailed up her long legs.

In another sexy photo, Gigi was pictured lying on the floor wearing an oversized pinstripe Isabel Marant button-down shirt that was unbuttoned and scrunched up, revealing her bare belly and chest.

She accessorized the top with a pair of high-waisted nude Miu Miu briefs and Lottie NYC earrings and necklaces.

The mother-of-one’s outfits just kept getting better. From her Hanro top tucked into her bright yellow Prada skirt to her Gucci ensemble featuring bright red fishnet stockings, a baggy plaid jacket, and a white vest – all of Gigi’s looks were fabulous.