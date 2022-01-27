Bella & Gigi Hadid Look Like Twins In Latex Dresses For New Versace Campaign

Supermodel sisters, Bella & Gigi Hadid looked like twins in the latest Versace campaign as they rocked skintight latex dresses & more in the gorgeous photo shoot.

Bella, 25, and Gigi Hadid, 26, star in the new Versace Spring-Summer 2022 campaign, and the sisters look exactly alike in the stunning photo shoot. Throughout the shoot, the supermodels rocked a slew of gorgeous outfits including latex dresses, cutout tights, and more.

In one of our favorite photos from the campaign shot by iconic photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, both girls rocked skintight latex dresses in bold, bright dresses with matching hairstyles – long, pigtail braids. Gigi had her blonde hair down with purple clips to the side while Bella’s brown hair was clipped back with a giant turquoise clip.

For the photo, Gigi rocked a spaghetti strap, bright red dress with underwire cups styled with a neon green belt around her tiny waist. Bella rocked the same exact dress in a bright blue and showed off a cute, bright yellow purse.

Another photo from the campaign pictured Bella and Gigi lying down with Donatella Versace snuggled in the center of them. All three ladies rocked sleeveless black mini dresses with cutouts on the sides.

Meanwhile, Bella looked stunning in a black and white photo that put her toned abs on full display as she went topless underneath a plunging black leather blazer paired with a low-rise leather skirt.

Donatella has been close with both model sisters for years and she gushed about the new campaign, “Family is always at the heart of everything I do, which is why I love Bella and Gigi so much.”

She continued, “They perfectly exemplify the strength between sisters, and they share that message to our Versace sisterhood worldwide. I want this campaign to be a warm hug to the global Versace family at the start of 2022!”