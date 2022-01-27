Fashion

Bella & Gigi Hadid Look Like Twins In Latex Dresses For New Versace Campaign

bella gigi hadid
Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott
Gigi Hadid, Bella Hadid. Honoree Gigi Hadid, left, and her sister model Bella Hadid attend Variety's Power of Women: New York presented by Lifetime at Cipriani 42nd Street, in New York 2019 Variety's Power of Women: , New York, USA - 05 Apr 2019
Sisters Gigi And Bella Hadid Walk Through Soho With Gigi‚Äôs Newborn Daughter In A Stroller In New York CityPictured: Gigi Hadid,Bella HadidRef: SPL5203192 151220 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: Christopher Peterson / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights
Paris, FRANCE - Celebs attend the Harper's Bazaar Exhibition as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 at Musee Des Arts Decoratifs in Paris, FrancePictured: Gigi Hadid, Bella HadidBACKGRID USA 26 FEBRUARY 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid backstageMissoni show, Backstage, Fall Winter 2020, Milan Fashion Week, Italy - 22 Feb 2020 View Gallery View Gallery 14 Photos.
Lifestyle Director

Supermodel sisters, Bella & Gigi Hadid looked like twins in the latest Versace campaign as they rocked skintight latex dresses & more in the gorgeous photo shoot.

Bella, 25, and Gigi Hadid, 26, star in the new Versace Spring-Summer 2022 campaign, and the sisters look exactly alike in the stunning photo shoot. Throughout the shoot, the supermodels rocked a slew of gorgeous outfits including latex dresses, cutout tights, and more.

bella gigi hadid
Bella & Gigi Hadid star in the new Versace Spring-Summer 2022 campaign. (Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott)

In one of our favorite photos from the campaign shot by iconic photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, both girls rocked skintight latex dresses in bold, bright dresses with matching hairstyles – long, pigtail braids. Gigi had her blonde hair down with purple clips to the side while Bella’s brown hair was clipped back with a giant turquoise clip.

For the photo, Gigi rocked a spaghetti strap, bright red dress with underwire cups styled with a neon green belt around her tiny waist. Bella rocked the same exact dress in a bright blue and showed off a cute, bright yellow purse.

Related Gallery

Gigi Vs. Bella Hadid's NYFW Outfits -- Photos

Gigi Hadid on the catwalk Ralph Lauren show, Runway, Fall Winter 2019, New York Fashion Week, USA - 07 Sep 2019
Bella Hadid on the catwalk Ralph Lauren show, Runway, Fall Winter 2019, New York Fashion Week, USA - 07 Sep 2019
Bella Hadid Brandon Maxwell show, Runway, Spring Summer 2020, New York Fashion Week, USA - 07 Sep 2019

bella gigi hadid
The sisters posed alongside designer, Donatella Versace. (Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott)

Another photo from the campaign pictured Bella and Gigi lying down with Donatella Versace snuggled in the center of them. All three ladies rocked sleeveless black mini dresses with cutouts on the sides.

bella gigi hadid
In another photo, Bella rocked a black dress with a massive cutout on her waist while Gigi rocked a black midi dress. (Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott)

Meanwhile, Bella looked stunning in a black and white photo that put her toned abs on full display as she went topless underneath a plunging black leather blazer paired with a low-rise leather skirt.

Donatella has been close with both model sisters for years and she gushed about the new campaign, “Family is always at the heart of everything I do, which is why I love Bella and Gigi so much.”

She continued, “They perfectly exemplify the strength between sisters, and they share that message to our Versace sisterhood worldwide. I want this campaign to be a warm hug to the global Versace family at the start of 2022!”