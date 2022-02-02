Gigi Hadid Reveals Whether Daughter Khai, 1, Will Do Any Children’s Modeling Like Her Mom

Gigi Hadid’s modeling career technically began with campaigns for Baby Guess, but will her daughter follow in those footsteps? The model discussed baby Khai’s future in a new interview!

Even though Gigi Hadid started modeling when she was a youngster, her daughter Khai, who turned one in September, won’t be following in her footsteps. In the new issue of InStyle, Gigi was asked if Khai would be in any Baby Guess campaigns like her mama. “Yeah, no,” Gigi responded. “You know, she’s going to do what she wants to do. She could be an astronaut. I don’t know.”

Gigi’s decision to keep Khai out of modeling at a young age isn’t very surprising, as she’s been sure to shield her little one from the public eye as much as possible. The model has made it clear that she wants Khai to decide for herself whether or not she wants a life in the spotlight. However, Gigi did give some insight into life with Khai during her InStyle interview. “She’s just so smart and she’s so aware,” the 26-year-old gushed. “She watches everything, she’s always learning, she’s always looking. She’s just awesome.”

Gigi, who shares Khai with her ex, Zayn Malik, admitted that she still “can’t believe” she made a baby. “A lot of my mom friends feel like that,” she explained. “And we’re nearing the first couple years [with our kids]. You’re obsessed with them, but sometimes you turn and you’re like, ‘Oh my God, where did you come from?'”

Meanwhile, Gigi also revealed that she has a secret TikTok account, but she uses it for lurking purposes only. Khai is at the forefront of her mind with the TikTok content, as well, as she said that “mom videos and kids’ lunch videos” are mostly what she seeks on the app. InStyle’s full interview with Gigi will be featured in the mag’s March issue, which hits newsstands on Feb. 11.

Even though Khai is more than a year old, Gigi and Zayn have yet to publicly share a photo of their little one’s face online. This is the same approach taken by Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, who Gigi is friends with. “I have friends who are public figures and that’s how they’ve gone about it,” she explained in 2021. “I’ve seen their kids really blossom in a different way.”