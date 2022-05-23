Naomi Campbell Stuns In Plunging Black Feather Gown At Cannes Film Festival: Photos

Naomi Campbell always makes a statement on the red carpet and that’s exactly what she did at the Decision To Leave premiere during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival on May 23. The 52-year-old looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a sleeveless black Valentino gown with an incredibly plunging V-neckline that was completely cutout on the sides.

Naomi’s gown was covered in black feathers and featured a poofy princess skirt while the bodice revealed ample cleavage and sideboob. The supermodel accessorized her look with black pointed-toe pumps and a diamond necklace that dazzled on the carpet. As for her glam, she had her dark hair down and parted in the middle in a super sleek and straight style.

Naomi has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look, she attended the Red Sea International Film Festival on May 21 when she rocked a bright pink Valentino Fall 2022 gown. The long-sleeve gown was completely sheer but was covered in metallic pink floral applique. The frock hugged her frame perfectly and had a high neckline, so she threw her hair up into a messy bun with a few curly pieces left out in front of her face.

View Related Gallery Naomi Campbell's Most Glamorous Red Carpet & Modeling Photos Naomi Campbell wears a creation as part of the Saint Laurent Ready To Wear Spring-Summer 2020 collection, unveiled during the fashion week, in Paris Fashion S/S 2020 Saint Laurent, Paris, France - 24 Sep 2019 Naomi Campbell 'Decision To Leave' premiere, 75th Cannes Film Festival, France - 23 May 2022 Wearing Valentino

Aside from her outfits in France, Naomi was most recently at the 2022 Met Gala when she wore a gorgeous black Burberry dress that was covered in crystal details of the brand’s Equestrian Knight Design.

Naomi’s long-sleeve dress featured a high neck and a cinched-in waist with a fitted skirt and a baggy bodice. She accessorized her look with matching gloves and diamond jewelry. The best part of her look though was the crystals that decorated her gorgeous face.