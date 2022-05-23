Naomi Campbell Stuns In Plunging Black Feather Gown At Cannes Film Festival: Photos

Naomi Campbell stole the show in a plunging black feather gown at the 'Decision To Leave' red carpet at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival.

By:
May 23, 2022 3:52PM EDT
naomi campbell
View gallery
Eva Longoria 'Final Cut' premiere and opening ceremony, 75th Cannes Film Festival, France - 17 May 2022
Naomi Campbell poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'Decision To Leave' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France 2022 Decision To Leave Red Carpet, Cannes, France - 23 May 2022
Kiera Chaplin Chopard Loves Cinema dinner, 75th Cannes Film Festival, France - 21 May 2022
Image Credit: David Fisher/Shutterstock

Naomi Campbell always makes a statement on the red carpet and that’s exactly what she did at the Decision To Leave premiere during the 2022 Cannes Film Festival on May 23. The 52-year-old looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a sleeveless black Valentino gown with an incredibly plunging V-neckline that was completely cutout on the sides.

naomi campbell
Naomi Campbell looked gorgeous in this plunging black gown that was completely covered in feathers on the ‘Decision To Leave’ red carpet at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival. (David Fisher/Shutterstock)

Naomi’s gown was covered in black feathers and featured a poofy princess skirt while the bodice revealed ample cleavage and sideboob. The supermodel accessorized her look with black pointed-toe pumps and a diamond necklace that dazzled on the carpet. As for her glam, she had her dark hair down and parted in the middle in a super sleek and straight style.

Naomi has been on a roll with her outfits lately and aside from this look, she attended the Red Sea International Film Festival on May 21 when she rocked a bright pink Valentino Fall 2022 gown. The long-sleeve gown was completely sheer but was covered in metallic pink floral applique. The frock hugged her frame perfectly and had a high neckline, so she threw her hair up into a messy bun with a few curly pieces left out in front of her face.

Aside from her outfits in France, Naomi was most recently at the 2022 Met Gala when she wore a gorgeous black Burberry dress that was covered in crystal details of the brand’s Equestrian Knight Design.

Naomi’s long-sleeve dress featured a high neck and a cinched-in waist with a fitted skirt and a baggy bodice. She accessorized her look with matching gloves and diamond jewelry. The best part of her look though was the crystals that decorated her gorgeous face.

More From Our Partners

ad