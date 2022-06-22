Mariah Carey Pinches Billy Eichner’s Butt At The Premiere of ‘Bros’ & He’ll ‘Never Recover’

Mariah Carey and Billy Eichner both seem like they’re fans of each other! The Billy On The Street star posted a photo from a private screening that the popstar hosted of his new romcom Bros on Wednesday, June 22. Billy, 43, raved about Mariah, 53, in his post, which featured a number of photos of them together, and he seemed incredibly excited that she was such a fan of his new movie.

MARIAH CAREY HOSTED A PRIVATE SCREENING OF BROS AND SHE WORE A BROS DRESS AND I WILL NEVER RECOVER!!!!! @MariahCarey @brosthemovie pic.twitter.com/cSzftGUrZN — billy eichner (@billyeichner) June 22, 2022

In the main photo, Mariah stunned in a black dress with the Bros logo on the front and licked a lollipop, as she grabbed Billy’s rear end. The Lion King actor sported a pair of pink pants and a black cut-off t-shirt with “Mariah” printed on the back. He gave a smirk as Mariah reached for his butt. Billy shared more photos on his Instagram, showing that the front of his t-shirt said “Heartbreaker” on it. The other pictures showed the pair sharing drinks and speaking before the screening.

Billy raved about the fact that Mariah loves the movie in his caption. “MARIAH CAREY HOSTED A PRIVATE SCREENING OF BROS AND SHE WORE A BROS DRESS AND I HAVE NOT RECOVERED,” he wrote. Mariah commented on Insta that she was in awe of the film. “The movie is amazing and I am so proud of you, my gay boyfriend for life,” she commented. Mariah also shared the photos and revealed that the proceeds from the screening would go to LGBTQ+ organizations in celebration of Pride Month, and she said that the movie was “truly special, important and hilarious.”

View Related Gallery Billy Eichner: Photos Of The 'Bros' Actor Billy Eichner Funny Or Die and PEOPLE - Washington's Funniest Party, Washington DC, USA - 29 Apr 2022 American actor Billy Eichner arrives at the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards 2022 held at Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace during CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards 2022, Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, Nevada, United States - 29 Apr 2022

Bros is expected to hit theaters on September 30, and besides Billy, it features an all-star cast with Kristin Chenoworth, Bowen Yang, Debra Messing and many more, per IMDb. The actor and writer spoke about how proud he was of the film in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife. “It ended up being something that I’m really proud of. I think it’s the best thing I’ve ever done, and I am so excited for people to see it,” he said.