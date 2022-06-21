Mariah Carey, 53, Sizzles In Sequin Mini Dress With BF After Ex Nick Cannon Announces 9th Baby

Mariah Carey is always rocking some sort of sexy outfit and that’s exactly what she did when she attended a screening of Bros with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka in NYC. The 53-year-old opted to wear a skintight spaghetti strap black sequin mini dress with sky-high stilettos.

Mariah’s skintight black sequin mini dress featured spaghetti straps and a plunging scoop neckline that revealed ample cleavage. The front of the dress read, “BROS” in bright gold sequins with a heart and arrow through the “O.”

Mariah styled the mini with a pair of sheer black tights and black satin strappy pumps with a huge high heel and a pair of oversized glasses. She added a rainbow sequin striped cropped jacket to pay homage to the LGBTQ+ film. As for her glam, Mariah had her honey-highlighted hair down and parted in the middle in gorgeous curls.

Mariah looked fabulous and happy while she was out after her ex, Nick Cannon, just announced that he will be a father to his 9th child. Nick is having a baby with model Abby De La Rosa, whom he shares twins Zillion and Zion with, who were born June 14, 2021.

Nick shares two kids with Mariah – twins Monroe and Moroccan Scott. He also has two kids with Brittany Bell – Golden “Sagon” and Powerful Queen.

Mariah and Nick were married in 2008 and officially got divorced in 2016 after eight years of marriage. While the couple is no longer together, they still remain close and are great parents to both of their kids. Mariah was extremely saddened to hear the news of Nick’s youngest child.