Mariah Carey Buys Atlanta Mansion For $5.65M With Pool, Tennis Court & Movie Theatre: Photos

Mariah Carey has reportedly become the new owner of a stunning estate in Atlanta, Georgia. The 53-year-old singer’s new property sits on a spacious four acres of land, and the mansion is over 16,000 square feet. When Mariah isn’t working on music, she’ll have plenty of different ways to unwind and relax, including with the house’s large swimming pool, tennis courts, or the movie theater.

The home has six bedrooms, five bathrooms, and six half-bathrooms, according to the listing. It seems like the perfect place to relax in Atlanta. The inside of the home looks incredibly spacious, and has plenty of natural light. The mansion’s pool has plenty of space, perfect for summers spent with friends at the pool. The tennis court is also a perfect spot for some shade and privacy, as it has trees towering over it. The home theater also looks like the perfect place to have a family movie night on the cozy theater-style seats.

The new mansion seems like the ideal place to relax, but also to entertain friends or also keep Mariah’s twins Moroccan and Monroe, both 11, busy with tons of activities. The twins have been growing up so fast, and there are definitely tons of fun things to do in the new mansion to keep them entertained. Moroccan and Monroe both recently celebrated their birthday, and Mariah penned an emotional tribute to both of them. “Happy 11th birthday to the two greatest blessings of my life. Roc and Roe…Always be my babies! …DEMKIDS!” she wrote. “I LOVE YOU FOREVER!”

View Related Gallery Mariah Carey Through The Years: Photos MARIAH CAREY Carey and Alanis Morissette, the young Canadian singer, got six Grammy nominations each GRAMMYS CAREY, LOS ANGELES, USA

Other than having plenty of places to keep the kids busy, the pool also looks like the perfect place for Mariah to film some of her videos for social media. The singer posted clips of her chilling in a pool to promote her recent “Big Energy” remix to her Instagram in April. In one clip, she was wearing a sexy sequined bathing suit, but in another, she sat in the pool in a full sequin dress.