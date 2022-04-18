Mariah Carey Rocks Sparkling Swimsuit As She Emerges From A Luxury Pool: Watch

Sweet, sweet fantasy, Mariah Carey! The pop diva emerged from a beautiful pool in a sparkling blue swimsuit on Monday to on her remixed version of rapper Latto‘s “Big Energy,” which samples her 1995 hit “Sweet Fantasy.” “Big Big energy moment!” Mariah captioned the video where she showed off her stunning curvaceous figure. “And thank you lambs for the Sweet sweet Fantasy revival!”

Mariah played around in the pool and with the camera for the short vid, celebrating the hit (which also features DJ Khaled) as it throws back to her original ’90s track. In addition to her stellar suit, Mariah also showed off her gorgeous blue strappy heels with numerous butterfly features (another essential ’90s Mariah throwback!)

One thing’s for sure about our Glitter queen: she always makes a statement! And, most recently, she’s doing a lot of pool work, recently going live on Instagram to celebrate the 17-year anniversary of her album, The Emancipation of Mimi, which was first released on April 12, 2005. In the video, Mariah rocked a skintight orange sequin gown while fully plunged in the pool.

Mariah of course looked nothing short of gorgeous in the halter-style orange sequin gown that had a low-cut scoop neckline. She accessorized with layers of diamond bracelets and had her blonde hair down and straight while parted in the middle.

Mariah posted the 20-minute video with the caption, “IG Live!!!! Celebrating The Emancipation of Mimi and Big Energy Remix with the lambily!!!” At one point in the video, Mariah’s daughter Monroe came outside in her pajamas to sit by the pool with her mom.

In another IG post that featured her kids from March, Mariah cozied up to her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, as well as her 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, for a bonfire night. The 53-year-old singer posted the photos that featured she and her loved ones snuggling up on a blanket and pillows on the sand next to the burning wood. The first image showed Mariah happily posing solo in a black dress, before she was joined by her beau and kids for more cute shots.