Mariah Carey Cozies Up To Bryan Tanaka In Rare Selfie After Nick Cannon Begs For Her Back

Mariah Carey shared a sultry selfie with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka to seemingly signal that she’s doing just fine without Nick Cannon after he sang about wanting her ‘back’ in his single ‘Alone.’

Mariah Carey and her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka have extended their Valentine’s Day an extra day. The “Touch My Body” singer shared a spicy selfie of her and her man on Tuesday, Feb. 15. The pop star rocked a black and red corset, black robe and diamond necklace while Bryan wore a matching chain and complemented her with a red velvet robe and a black T-shirt. “Valentine’s marathon continues. Hour 23!” She captioned the post letting everyone, including her ex Nick Cannon know, that she and Bryan and are having plenty of fun together.

Mariah’s sultry post comes just after her ex-husband Nick made a valiant attempt to woo her. On Valentine’s Day, he released a single titled “Alone” and expressed how he wanted to win a certain someone back in it. While he didn’t say her name, he did use her music as the song sampled her 1990 single “Alone in Love” in the track. “I say I’m cool when I know I miss it / I’d trade it all for the case / If I could have you back / If I could go back to where we started at,” the lyrics read.

“As much as I want you back/ It’s probably better where you at/ ‘Cause I’m still running the streets/ I’m still all in the sheets/ Having babies, models and singers and actresses saying they pregnant by me.” he continued in the song. Based on Mariah’s post, it seems like she has listened to the song and wants to make it clear she’s happy in her current relationship.

Even though the odds of the A-list couple reuniting are slim to none, they do work together to co-parent their 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan. Nick had to take a brief step back during the holidays after his five-month-old Zen who he had with Alyssa Scott tragically passed away from a brain tumor.

The “Obsessed” singer was sure to be their for her kids and her ex-husband during the tough time. “Mariah has reached out to Nick in private to express her deepest and most sincere condolences for the loss of his son,” a source close to the singer EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. Since then, Nick revealed he and Bre Tiesi, 31, are expecting a child together and another source told HL that Mariah and the twins are “excited” to have another new member of the family.