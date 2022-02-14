Nick Cannon Seemingly Says He Wants Mariah Carey ‘Back’ In New Single ‘Alone’ — Listen 

Nick Cannon laments about being ‘alone’ for Valentine’s Day with a new single that recalls his relationship with ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Nick Cannon has a new single about being single, and this time, he’s speaking to his ex-wife, Mariah Carey. Although the musician and talk show host didn’t directly shout-out Mariah, the lyrics made it pretty clear about whom he was thinking, as he even sampled her 1990 song “Alone in Love” for the track. “I say I’m cool when I know I miss it / I’d trade it all for the case / If I could have you back / If I could go back to where we started at,” the lyrics say.

Elsewhere in the song, Nick goes on, “As much as I want you back/ It’s probably better where you at/ ‘Cause I’m still running the streets/ I’m still all in the sheets/ Having babies, models and singers and actresses saying they pregnant by me.”

Although there’s no news of note on whether Nick and Mariah are truly reconsidering their relationship, following the tragic death of his 5-month-old son Zen on December 5, Nick, 41, did reportedly heard from his ex, 52. “Mariah has reached out to Nick in private to express her deepest and most sincere condolences for the loss of his son,” a source close to the singer EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. “She is not expected to say anything about it publicly and she will not discuss it if asked about it because Mariah prefers to keep these types of matters private.”

The source also said that while things “did not work out” between Mariah and Nick, the exes — who share 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan — “have a wonderful coparenting situation and she could not be any more pleased with how that is going.” The insider added, “Nick plays an active role in the lives of Monroe and Moroccan and he is a good father. For the time that Zen was alive, Mariah knows that Nick gave that boy all of the love in the world because that is the kind of man he is when it comes to his kids.”

Moreover, Nick revealed on Jan. 31 that model Bre Tiesi, 31, is pregnant with his eighth child. What does does Mariah think about Nick’s newest addition? “Mariah is happy for Nick, but she is not surprised,” a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife about the announcement. “She knows that no matter how many kids Nick has in this life, he will always prioritize being a great dad to their twins. He is always there for them no matter what, and he always has been. The twins love their father, and he has a very clear role in their life. He seems them several times a week, usually.”