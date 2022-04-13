Mariah Carey Wears A Sexy Sequin Dress In The Pool To Celebrate ‘The Emancipation Of Mimi’ Anniversary

Mariah Carey looked fabulous when she wore a plunging, halterneck orange sequin dress while lounging in the pool to celebrate

If there’s one thing for sure about Mariah Carey it’s that she always makes a statement and that’s exactly what she did in her latest Instagram post. The 53-year-old went live on Instagram to celebrate the 17-year anniversary of her album, The Emancipation of Mimi, which was first released on April 12, 2005. In the video, Mariah rocked a skintight orange sequin gown while fully plunged in the pool.

In true Mariah fashion, she looked gorgeous in a halter orange sequin gown that had a low-cut scoop neckline. It’s no secret that Mariah loves sequin dresses and this time she sat in the pool, getting it fully soaked. She accessorized with layers of diamond bracelets and had her blonde hair down and straight while parted in the middle.

Mariah posted the 20-minute video with the caption, “IG Live!!!! Celebrating The Emancipation of Mimi and Big Energy Remix with the lambily!!!” At one point in the video, Mariah’s daughter came outside in her pajamas to sit by the pool with her mom.

In another post that same day, Mariah posted the album cover with the caption, “Happy Anniversary ‘Mimi’! Thank you to everyone who supported ‘The Emancipation Of…!’ It’s ‘a cause for celebration’!!! Join me on IG live in a few minutes!!”

Mariah is always rocking some sort of gorgeous gown and just last week she posted a photo of herself sitting on the beach by a bonfire. She wore a plunging black gown with cap sleeves and a low-cut scoop neckline that put her ample cleavage on display.

The gown had a massive hip-high slit while the skirt was completely sheer and covered in a cool palm leaf print. She of course accessorized with dazzling diamonds, including a choker necklace, bracelets, and earrings.