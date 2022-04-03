Dua Lipa & Megan Thee Stallion Recreate Whitney Houston & Mariah Carey Outfit Moment At The Grammys

Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion gave a nod to a viral awards show moment of the past which included Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston.

Dua Lipa and Megan Thee Stallion just made the most epic throwback! The pair, who took the stage to present the award for best new artist (that ultimately went to hitmaker Olivia Rodrigo) and showed up in stunning, sexy, matching Versace looks. Echoing the outfit Dua wore on the red carpet, the ladies sported fitted black dresses that had signature gold Versace embellishments over slick, leather leggings.

“You stole my look!” Megan, 27, said, before Dua, 26, then explained, “Well I was told I had the exclusive. I’m going to have to have a talk with Donatella.” Donatella Versace, the fashion designer herself, then walked up on stage to adjust their outfits a bit so they weren’t matching exactly. “These are my girls!” she exclaimed, as Megan thanked her and said, “Now we both look like winners.”

In case fans missed it, the moment was a direct homage to the before-viral-was-viral moment at the 1998 MTV VMAs, when Mariah Carey and Whitney Houston did the same bit while presenting at the award show. The duo, who were likely mocking their often being pitted against each other as “rival pop divas” at the time, showed up in matching slinky brown dresses. Mariah went in to fix the issue, famously snatching off the bottom half of her dress to make it shorter as Whitney then followed suit.

Megan, who was nominated this year for Best Rap Performance (but lost out to Baby Keem) famously took home four awards at last year’s Grammys, including best new artist, best rap song, best record, and best rap performance. Dua also had a big moment at last year’s awards, taking home best pop vocal award for Future Nostalgia. The ladies’ song “Sweetest Pie” is their first collaboration. Considering their synergy, as evidenced by the song and this adorable awards show moment, we’re kind of hoping it won’t be their last!