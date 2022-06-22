Khloe Kardashian Rocks Blue Crop Top & Leggings As She Starts Dating Again

Khloe Kardashian, 37, is working on her fitness! The Good American founder posted to her Instagram Story from the inside of an impressive-looking gym on June 21 wearing an adorable athleisurewear ensemble of baby blue leggings and a matching crop top. White socks that reached her mid-calf and white sneakers completed her sporty look. She had a pal with her at the gym, too: An adorable gray cat with a pink-rhinestone collar. “How’s my little workout buddy?” Khloe asked the sweet feline as she pet it with her French-manicured nails.

Khloe’s gym video came the same day as reports that she was “casually dating” someone surfaced. “Khloe definitely considers herself single at the moment. However, she has been casually dating and flirting with someone Kim [Kardashian] hooked her up with,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “It’s not serious at all and she doesn’t want to put anything out there in the public at this point. They just started talking, texting, FaceTiming, etc., and hanging out a few weeks ago but Khloe doesn’t want to put any pressure on things so early on. She’s open to dating but she’s not actively looking or anything like that.”

The report came just two days after Khloe denied a rumor that she was dating a new NBA player. “Definitely NOT True !!! I love you! Thank you for the nice wishes but I am not seeing a soul,” she commented under a post by a fan account claiming they hope the rumor is true. “I am happy focusing on my daughter and myself for awhile.”

View Related Gallery Khloe Kardashian Then & Now: See Photos Of Her Glam Transformation Khloe Kardashian 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' Season Two Launch, Hollywood, California, America - 19 Mar 2008

Khloe is the mother of 4-year-old True, who just had her first dance recital alongside cousin and daughter of Rob Kardashian, Dream, 5. Khloe gushed about how well both girls performed in the recital on June 19 alongside several selfies with both of them and even two videos from the show. “Today was incredible! Our girls had their first dance recital and they were perfection!!!! I am so proud of all four of my girls!” she enthusiastically wrote under the carousel of snapshots.

A day before the recital, Khloe was spotted out and about with her ex and True’s father, Tristan Thompson, as well at Kris Jenner. Khloe and the NBA player got together in 2016, and she gave birth to their daughter in 2018. They had quite the rocky relationship, breaking up the first time in 2019 after Tristan allegedly cheated on Khloe with Kylie Jenner‘s ex best friend Jordyn Woods. They eventually reconciled, but broke up for good after Tristan fathered a baby with Maralee Nichols while still dating Khloe.