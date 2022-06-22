Christian Cage Insults Jungle Boy’s Dad Luke Perry On AEW Dynamite: ‘Your Father Is Dead’

Professional wrestler Christian Cage, 48, has made it clear he’s no longer supporting Jungle Boy, the son of late actor Luke Perry, in his wrestling career. The All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star served as a mentor for Jungle Boy, whose real name is Jack Perry, 25, as they belong to the professional wrestling tag team, Jurassic Express, which is signed to AEW. However, on June 15, Christian terminated the mentorship when he went to help a defeated Jungle Boy out of the ring and instead turned on him and devastated him with a Killswitch move to put his head back on the ground. Then, he grabbed two metal chairs and placed one under Jungle Boy’s head before slamming the other into his head.

Now, Christian has verbally shown he’s done with Jungle Boy after he faced several losses by insulting his mother, Rachel Sharp, and bringing up his dead father. Christian started his pointed speech on AEW Dynamite on June 22 by saying he wanted Jungle Boy’s mom to apologize for giving birth to him, which she refused to do. “Here’s why I think she’s really mad,” he continued. “I think she saw her knight in shining armor go off into the sunset. I think she was a little sweet on Christian Cage, if you know what I mean. I think she wanted me to be Jungle Boy’s father,” he added, also saying he firmly believes Jungle Boy looked at him as a father.

He then insulted Jungle Boy directly. “But here’s the thing Jungle Boy. I never wanted to be your father. I never wanted to be your father figure. You have a father, but your father is dead,” he slammed. “And that’s probably a good thing Jungle Boy because he would be embarrassed and ashamed to see how you turned out. He would be ashamed to see you curled up like a ball on my feet refusing to get up and fight back.” Christian concluded his nasty speech by telling Jungle Boy his career is over and he’ll be retiring at the age of 25.

In wrestling, it is quite common for stars to go on sharp, hateful rants in an attempt to fire their competitors up or even have them agree to a match. However, not everyone was impressed by Christian bringing up Luke. “Really good promo. I could have done without the mention of the dead father, though,” one person tweeted in reply to the clip. “If you’re going that route at least build towards it.” Another accused Christian of using “cheap, lazy heat.” However, others thought that since Luke was a fan of wrestling, he would understand why Christian had to pull the dead dad card.

Luke died unexpectedly on March 4, 2019 after suffering from a stroke a few days before. “He was a lot of things to a lot of people. To me, he was always Dad,” his son wrote on Instagram following his death. “He loved and supported me in everything, and inspired me to be the best that I could possibly be. I’ve learned so much from you, and my heart is broken thinking about everything you won’t be here for. I’ll miss you every day that I walk this earth.”