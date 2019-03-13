Luke Perry’s Death Certificate Reveals Official Cause Of Death & Where Actor Has Been Buried

After his tragic passing on March 4, Luke Perry’s cause of death and where he was laid to rest was revealed in his death certificate.

After Luke Perry passed away on March 4 several days after suffering from a stroke, the actor’s death certificate, obtained from the County of Los Angeles Department of Public Health by HollywoodLife, revealed that the actor died of an ischemic cerebrovascular accident and that he has been laid to rest in peace at the Taylor Funeral Home and Cemetery in Dickson, Tennessee.

Luke’s cause of death was revealed on the certificate as an ischemic cerebrovascular accident. While the medical term of “ischemic cerebrovascular accident” can be confusing and unclear to non-medical professionals, the term simply referred to the kind of stroke that Luke suffered prior to his death. He unfortunately didn’t regain consciousness after suffering from his stroke on Feb. 27, and neurologist at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles Dr. William Chow told HollywoodLife that “Most of the time, people pass away after a stroke because the stoke causes the brain to swell up and then it presses on the brainstem and that affects the ability to breathe and so the patient passes away.”

Luke’s stroke and passing was unexpected – he was a working actor on The CW’s Riverdale, playing main character Archie Andrews’ father, Fred. Luke had two children with ex-wife Rachel Sharp before he passed, Sophie, 18, and Jack Perry, 21. He also was in the process of planning his wedding to his fiancée Wendy Madison Bauer, 44. The couple had actually even sent out save-the-date cards to guests for what would’ve been their wedding on August 17, 2019 in Los Angeles.

“The countless, heartwarming stories of Luke’s generosity and kindness have been a great source of solace during this difficult time,” Wendy told People. “The past 11½ years with Luke were the happiest years of my life, and I am grateful to have had that time with him,” she said. Luke’s death brought out messages of support and love from many former co-stars, current co-stars, and in general, anyone who had been touched by the actor known for spreading kindness and warmth.

Luke passed away at the age of 52 at his home in Sherman Oakes, California. Our thoughts continue to be with Luke’s family, friends, and those who loved him.