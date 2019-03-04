Rachel Minnie Sharp: 5 Things To Know About Luke Perry’s Ex-Wife

Luke Perry shockingly passed away on Mar. 4 and we’re learning more about one of the people who was closest to him at one point in his life, his ex-wife of 10 years, Rachel Minnie Sharp.

Luke Perry fans were floored when news of the 52-year-old actor’s death from a stroke made headlines on Mar. 4. After taking on iconic roles in Beverly Hills, 90210 and Riverdale, his legacy remains strong, but he will surely be missed. Luke’s family and friends didn’t hesitate to post numerous messages about his passing, and we’re taking a look back at those who were closest to him in life, including his ex-wife, Rachel Minnie Sharp. Here are five things you should know about the woman Luke spent 10 years with.

1.) There were rumors that she met Luke after sending him lingerie as a fan. Tabloids insisted Rachel, who is not involved in show business, got the hunk’s attention by sending him the sexy pieces in the mail, but Luke never confirmed this, and said they met in a restaurant. “It’s that simple,” he said, according to People. After dating for two years, they married in 1993 and got divorced 10 years later, in 2003.

2.) Beverly Hills, 90210 producer, Aaron Spelling, once called Rachel “good” for Luke. Aaron thought Rachel’s non-Hollywood background (she once had a job selling furniture) was what Luke needed. “She’s not in show business. Her head is on really straight,” he told USA Today.

3.) Rachel and Luke had two children together. Their oldest son, Jack, 21, is now a professional wrestler who goes by the name, “Jungle Boy” Nate Coy. Their daughter, Sophie, is now 18.

4.) She dabbled in acting at one point in her life. Rachel appeared in the film Teen Wolf 2 but didn’t go on to pursue it as a career. She does have some family history in the movies, though. Her father, Alan Sharp, wrote the screenplay for the 1983 film, Living Dangerously, starring Mel Gibson and Sigourney Weaver. Her half-sister, Ruth Emmanuella Davies, was also an actress for a brief time.

5.) She and Luke had a small, private wedding. Only 50 guests attended, including family and some of Luke’s Beverly Hills, 90210 castmates. The reception took place at Pinot Bistro in the San Fernando Valley, and after the festivities were over, the then couple went to LAX to take a plane to their undisclosed honeymoon destination.