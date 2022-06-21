Mariska Hargitay Shares Rare Photo Of Husband Peter Hermann & Their Kids On Father’s Day

Mariska Hargitay, 58, gave her Instagram followers a rare look at a sweet family moment, in her Father’s Day post. The actress showed off her husband Peter Hermann, 54, hugging their three kids, August, 15, Andrew, 10, and Amaya, 11, while on top of a mountain, in a gorgeous scenic photo she shared. He also posed while smiling with his arms out, in a second photo.

” Happy Father’s Day my love. Thank you for holding all of us,” Mariska wrote in the caption of the post. Since the moment was a rare one, a lot of her fans quickly took to the comments section to excitingly respond to the sweet pics. “I love these pics of your #perfectpeter 😍😍😍😍 again great subject, great composition! And amazing amazing views. We love you both so much!! And also, new tag? #mariskaspics ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ happy Father’s Day peter 😍,” one fan wrote.

“Y’all are so cute,” another shared while a third exclaimed, “We love you, Peter! You’re the best!” A fourth called the pictures “amazing” and many more continued to wish Peter a Happy Father’s Day. Others simply thanked Mariska for sharing such a memorable post.

Mariska’s Father’s Day shoutout to Peter comes after she opened up about her family life , in a 2020 interview. Although she tends to be pretty private about the special times with her family, the Law & Order: SUV star admitted she loves being at home with them. “Being at home, this is my happy place,” she told People. “The idea of being home changes everything, and I can see it with my kids too, that idea of, ‘Oh, okay, Mama’s home, everything is fine.’ And in this house, it’s happy chaos when everyone is here.”

She also said that being a mom “is the most important thing I’ll ever do,” in the interview, and revealed being busy can sometimes make things difficult. “There’s not enough hours in the day,” she said. “I’m on a TV show, and I have a foundation and three children and a husband, and they all need, as anything that you value does, a lot of focus and energy. Time is my most precious commodity now. I’ve had to think smarter to get more done.”