Mariska Hargitay & Husband Peter Hermann Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance Together

Peter Hermann & Mariska Hargitay
Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay 17th Annual Samsung Charity Gala, Arrivals, New York, USA - 27 Sep 2018
Peter Hermann and Mariska Hargitay Glamour Women of the Year Awards, New York, USA - 08 Nov 2021
Mariska Hargitay with Peter Hermann and son Andrew Nicolas Hargitay Hermann Mariska Hargitay honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame, Los Angeles, America - 08 Nov 2013
July 18, 2009: SPOTTED IN THE HAMPTONS: Mariska Hargitay and her husband, Peter Hermann, brought their son August to the CMEE (Children's Museum of the End) Family Fair on Saturday. Mariska was spotted at the petting zoo - where her husband had a Boa Constrictor wrapped around his neck and head. Mariska snapped photos of Peter with the snake on him head. Pictured: Mariska Hargitay,August Hermann,Peter Hermann,Mariska Hargitay Peter Hermann August Hermann Ref: SPL115815 260709 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Date night! Mariska Hargitay and hubby Peter Hermann stepped out for the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards, where they posed for photos on the red carpet.

Mariska Hargitay, 57, and Peter Hermann, 54, looked so in love at their latest public outing together. The married pair made a rare red carpet appearance together at the 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards on Monday (Nov. 8) at the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Center in New York City. Mariska, who is among this year’s star-studded inductees, looked dropped dead gorgeous at the event in a long pink dress and blue heels. The dress had a long sleeve that covered one of Mariska’s arms, while the actress was able to let her skin show on her other arm.

Peter Hermann & Mariska Hargitay
Peter Hermann & Mariska Hargitay at 2021 Glamour Women of the Year Awards in NY on November 8, 2021 (Photo: Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

Peter dressed to the nines for the event, as well. The Law & Order: SVU star’s husband wore a dark blue and gray suit, which matched his vest and pants. Peter had a white button up and blue tie on, while his choice of footwear for the night was brown dress shoes. The happy couple don’t often walk red carpets together, but this event was an obvious except. Mariska even shared a photo of the pair to her Instagram page, and she let the caption-less photo speak for itself.

Mariska was among the women honored by Glamour that, as the publication put it, “took charge, spoke out, risked their lives, made a difference” in 2021. The other inductees included rapper Megan Thee Stallion, poet Amanda Gorman, Asian activists Moonlyn Tsai and Yin Chang, vaccine pioneer Dr. Katalin Kariko, and voting rights activists Nse Ufot, Helen Butler, and LaTosha Brown. All of the women were interviewed by Glamour, and in Mariska’s chat, the Emmy winner got choked up while recognizing how her platform has allowed her to help others.

“Do I get my due? Yes, I do because I’m so privileged that I get to do it, that I get to find my purpose, that I get to be of service, that I get to help people heal,” the mother of three shared. “That’s what I know. That’s important to me.”

Also in the interview, Mariska revealed the advice she would share to her younger self. “I think for me, I would have grabbed that little girl’s hand and said, ‘Everything is going to be okay. Trust me. Trust me. Everything’s going to be okay.’ “