Calvin Klein, 79, & Longtime Pal Kevin Baker, 34, Look Cozy On Rare Lunch Date

Calvin Klein, 79, celebrated Father’s Day with his longtime pal, Kevin Baker, 34. The pair got lunch at Mauro’s Cafe in West Hollywood when Calvin wore a pair of fitted light-wash jeans with a long-sleeve gray T-shirt, sneakers, and aviator sunglasses. Kevin opted for a pair of khaki drawstring pants with a fitted olive green long-sleeve shirt and sneakers.

The last time we saw Calvin and Kevin together was back in 2021 when they ate at the same restaurant. That was one of the last times we saw Calvin out and about. For the outing, he wore a pair of cropped black pants with a fitted crewneck long-sleeve black sweater, black leather sneakers, and a face mask. Kevin wore a similar outfit featuring black joggers, a fitted short-sleeve black T-shirt, and Nike sneakers.

Before this lunch outing, Calvin was out shopping in Beverly Hills when he wore fitted black joggers, a long-sleeve tee, and a pair of black and white Nike sneakers. Calvin’s go-to look is a monochrome outfit featuring basics like joggers or jeans with a T-shirt.

Calvin and Kevin have been friends for years and we first got a glimpse of Kevin back in 2016 when they posed together on the red carpet at the American Ballet Theatre Fall Gala. Since then, the duo has publicly attended events together.

Calvin is a father to Marci Klein, who is a TV producer. He shares his kid with Jane Centre who he was married to for 10 years from 1964 to 1974. After his marriage to Jane, Calvin married Kelly Rector and the couple was married from 1986 until 2006.