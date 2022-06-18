Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Shorts & Matching Top While Watching Prince Harry’s Polo Game

Meghan Markle specializes in looking sophisticated, even while wearing casual shorts. The Duchess of Sussex, 40, was seen wearing cute denim shorts and a matching button-down top while happily observing her husband Prince Harry, 37, at a polo match on Friday, June 17. In photos, a radiant Meghan wore her hair loosely pulled back and accessorized with a pair of sunglasses and elegant jewelry, including a watch. In one photo, Meghan was seen relaxing under a tent with Prince Harry, who was wearing protective gear for the match.

The sighting comes just days after Harry took a nasty spill off his horse during a June 10th match, and a few big names — including David Foster and Katharine McPhee — were there to see it. The Duke of Sussex spends a lot of time at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club in California, near the palatial estate he and Meghan purchased to raise their children, Archie and Lilibet in, after officially renouncing royal life in 2020. He’s the member of California-based polo team Los Padres there.

The couple and their children finally ventured back to the UK earlier this month for Queen Elizabeth’s high anticipated Platinum Jubilee. And according to a source close to the couple, the meeting (the first between Queen Elizabeth and little Lili) was a success for everyone involved! “Their trip was a whirlwind and jam-packed from the moment they landed but it all went beautifully,” the source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Their whole aim was to show the Queen their love and respect, and of course introducing her to Lili for the first time was a big highlight. Archie and Lili totally charmed her, getting to see her with them made the whole trip worth it.”

There was a bonus, as well, as Lili celebrated her milestone first birthday while on the trip! “Being able to celebrate Lili’s first birthday with Harry’s family and friends was just so lovely, they’re really grateful that it all worked out the way it did,” the source told HL.