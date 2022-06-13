Prince Harry Falls Off His Horse At Polo Match After Reuniting With Royal Family At Platinum Jubilee

Prince Harry, 37, fell off his horse at a polo match on Friday, June 10. The Duke of Sussex was photographed at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club in California, where he took a tumble off his horse and fell to the ground. Other polo players rushed over to help Harry, who was unhurt in the incident and quickly got on another horse to continue in the game, according to Metro.

Harry’s Los Padres team lost the polo match 12-11. Afterwards he was seen hanging out on the sidelines with his celebrity pals David Foster and Katharine McPhee, as well as his teammate Nacho Figueras and Nacho’s wife Delfina. Harry was dressed in a green T-shirt, white pants and black riding boots and knee pads for the game. He reportedly went through three horses throughout the duration of the June 10 polo match.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have been back home in California for a week now after they traveled to the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee. The couple weren’t on the balcony with other members of the Royal Family at the Trooping of the Colour, but they did attend the special event and were spotted taking part in many festivities over the weekend. They made their first public appearance at the Platinum Jubilee for the Thanksgiving Service.

View Related Gallery Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Cutest Photos: See The Duke & Duchess' Sweetest Snaps Free for Editorial Use Only. See terms of release, which must be included and passed-on to anyone to whom this image is supplied Mandatory Credit: Photo by REX/Shutterstock (9687843c) This official wedding photograph released by the Duke and Meghan Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, shows - the Duke and Duchess pictured together on the East Terrace of Windsor Castle. The wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Official Portraits, Windsor, Berkshire, UK - 19 May 2018 News Editorial Use Only. No Commercial Use. No Merchandising, Advertising, Souvenirs, Memorabilia Or Colourably Similar. Not for Use After 31 December 2018 Without Prior Permission From Kensington Palace. No Cropping. Copyright in the photograph is vested in The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Publications are asked to credit the photograph to Alexi Lubomirski. No charge should be made for the supply, release or publication of the photograph. The photograph must not be digitally enhanced, manipulated or modified in any manner or form and must include all of the individuals in the photograph when published. Editorial use only. MANDATORY CREDIT: Misan Harriman/Duke and Duchess of Sussex - SINGLE USE ONLY - HANDOUT /NO SALES/NO ARCHIVES Mandatory Credit: Photo by Misan Harriman/Duke and Duchess of Sussex HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (12976109a) A handout photo made available by Archewell shows Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor at a birthday picnic on the occasion of her first birthday, at Frogmore Cottage, Windsor, Britain (issued 07 June 2022). The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan invited friends and family to celebrate their daughter Lilibet's first birthday with a casual backyard picnic at Frogmore Cottage, a spokesperson said. EPA-EFE/Misan Harriman/Duke and Duchess of Sussex HANDOUT MANDATORY CREDIT: Misan Harriman/Duke and Duchess of Sussex - SINGLE USE ONLY - HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES/NO ARCHIVES Casual backyard picnic for Lilibet's first birthday, Windsow, United Kingdom - 07 Jun 2022

Queen Elizabeth, 96, finally got to meet her great-granddaughter, 1-year-old daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. After Meghan and Harry returned to the U.S. with Lilibet and their 3-year-old son Archie, HollywoodLife learned EXCLUSIVELY that the couple was thrilled about how their visit to England went.

“Their trip was a whirlwind and jam-packed from the moment they landed but it all went beautifully,” a source close to Harry and Meghan shared. “Their whole aim was to show the Queen their love and respect, and of course introducing her to Lili for the first time was a big highlight. Archie and Lili totally charmed her, getting to see her with them made the whole trip worth it.”