Blac Chyna Gets Knocked Down In Boxing Match After Lunging At Opponent

Blac Chyna, 34, had one heck of a Celebrity Boxing Match with Alysia Magen over the weekend! The former girlfriend of Rob Kardashian lunged at the fitness model in the ring at one point after she reportedly gave off a Kardashian-themed diss and things got pretty heated. Chyna was also knocked down by her opponent before she got back up in the fight and the judges eventually ended it all in a tie.

After the draw outcome, both fighters were reportedly unhappy and even called it “bullshit.” Despite not agreeing with the judges, neither reportedly appeared to be down for a rematch. “Maybe they should check the scores again!,” Chyna reportedly said as she attempted to change the outcome.

During the match, Chyna wore a black sports bra style crop top that had a rubber section over it and black leggings with shorts that had “CHYNA” printed in red sequins over the middle and flame prints on the bottoms. She also wore red and black high top sneakers and had white medical tape around both of her wrists. She also started off with a black and red robe with flame prints over her outfit.

Alysia was also decked out in a black and red ensemble that showed off her legs. The ladies showed off their strong skills throughout the match as they wore their boxing gloves and swung as best they could. The crowd was also worked up as they were cheered on.

Before Chyna made headlines in her latest boxing match, she did so for suing some of the KarJenners for defamation and appearing at a trial that didn’t end in her favor. The $100 million lawsuit started in 2017 and ended with the KarJenners winning when a jury didn’t agree with Chyna’s claim that the reality family defamed her and deliberately attempted to get her show with ex Rob, Rob & Chyna, cancelled. The KarJenners released a statement that shared their happiness about the verdict but they were at the 2022 Met Gala when it was read in the Los Angeles courtroom.