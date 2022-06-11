Blac Chyna Flexes In Black Sports Bra & Leggings Ahead Of Her Celebrity Boxing Match

Image Credit: Ryan Rolo/Shutterstock

Blac Chyna is ready to put losing her $100 million defamation case against the Kardashians behind her as she prepares for her Celebrity Boxing Match. The former reality star was spotted at a face off for the sparring against fitness model Alysia Magen on Friday, June 10. Rocking a black sports bra and matching leggings, Blac Chyna flexed her biceps and flashed her megawatt smile a day before the epic bout.

The fashion designer, who shares 5-year-old daughter Dream with Rob Kardashian, appears to have found the perfect venue for blowing off some steam after her legal blow, as she signed up to be the next participant in a Celebrity Boxing Match last month. The organization took to its Instagram on Sunday, May 15 to announce Blac Chyna will be getting in the ring with Alysia on June 11 at the Charles F. Dodge City Center in Miami.

At the promotional event for the announcement, Blac Chyna stepped out in a white bodysuit with her signature raven locks styled in a sassy bob. She carried a designer handbag as she lifted up a boxing title belt to show the audience that she means business once she steps inside the ring and takes on Alysia. Alysia looked like one tough competitor, as she showed up in a Fendi lingerie set and thigh-high black boots.

Meanwhile, after last month’s verdict in the defamation trial came back non-guilty, Blac Chyna’s lawyers said they were going to make an appeal. They even filed paperwork to have the judge disqualified, saying he was biased, but the motion was dismissed. The model sued for $100 million after she claims the Kardashians defamed her and had her E! Network reality show with Rob, Rob & Chyna, cancelled.

A source close to the Kardashians revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Rob wants Chyna to “move on” for the sake of their daughter. “Rob wishes Blac Chyna will just let this lawsuit go and move on so that they can all heal and get on with their lives. Blac Chyna fighting the ruling is not healthy for anyone, including their daughter, Dream,” the source said. “Ultimately Rob would like Dream to grow up knowing that, although their relationship did not work out, there is no animosity or hatred between her two parents. It would be great if Rob and Chyna would be able to attend functions for their daughter together, such as birthdays and holidays.”