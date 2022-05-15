Blac Chyna Set To Fight In Celebrity Boxing Match After Losing $100M Case To Kardashians

After losing her $100 million defamation case against the Kardashians, Blac Chyna may be looking to release some of her frustration. The former reality star appears to have found the perfect venue for doing just that, as she signed up to be the next participant in a Celebrity Boxing match! The organization took to its Instagram on Sunday, May 15 to announce Blac Chyna will be getting in the ring with fitness model/influencer Alysia Magen on June 11 at the Charles F. Dodge City Center in Miami.

At the promotional event for the announcement, Blac Chyna stepped out in a white bodysuit with her signature raven locks styled in a sassy bob. The Instagram model carried a designer handbag as she lifted up a boxing title belt to show the audience that she means business once she steps inside the ring and takes on Alysia. Alysia looked like one tough competitor, as she showed up in a Fendi lingerie set and thigh-high black boots.

Meanwhile, after last week’s verdict in the defamation trial came back non-guilty, Blac Chyna’s lawyers said they were going to make an appeal. They even filed paperwork to have the judge disqualified, saying he was biased, but the motion was dismissed. The fashion designer, who shares 5-year-old daughter Dream with Rob Kardashian, sued for $100 million after she claims the Kardashians defamed her and had her E! Network reality show with Rob, Rob & Chyna, cancelled.

View Related Gallery Dream Kardashian & Blac Chyna's Cutest Photos EXCLUSIVE: Blac Chyna takes her daughter Dream Kardashian to support her little brother King at his soccer game in Woodland Hills. Blac was seen arriving and spending time with a mystery man as she stood on the sidelines with the other parents. Dream Kardashian was seen having a great time running around and at one point she had a phone on her hand and she typed 911 on the calculator key pad. **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.**. 06 Oct 2019 Pictured: Blac Chyna, Dream Kardashian, King Stevenson. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA522163_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Blac Chyna is out with baby Dream at Target in Hollywood spending some quality time with the adorable child she shares with Rob Kardashian. Chyna and Dream wore matching tracksuits and sneakers for the outing. Chyna carried her little girl and placed her inside the shopping cart as they make their way inside the retailer. Pictured: Blac Chyna, Dream Kardashian BACKGRID USA 23 AUGUST 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: JACK / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

A source close to the Kardashians revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Rob wants Chyna to “move on” for the sake of their daughter. “Rob wishes Blac Chyna will just let this lawsuit go and move on so that they can all heal and get on with their lives. Blac Chyna fighting the ruling is not healthy for anyone, including their daughter, Dream,” the source said. “Ultimately Rob would like Dream to grow up knowing that, although their relationship did not work out, there is no animosity or hatred between her two parents. It would be great if Rob and Chyna would be able to attend functions for their daughter together, such as birthdays and holidays.”