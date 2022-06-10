‘Little People, Big World’ Preview: Amy & Matt Accidentally Get Lilah The Same Birthday Gift

Lilah Roloff is celebrating her 2nd birthday with all of her loved ones in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the June 14 episode of Little People, Big World. “Lilah’s really grown up this last year,” Zach Roloff admits. Tori Roloff adds, “She’s really like come into her own personality so much the last year and has just had fun.”

Zach and Tori go all out for their daughter’s birthday. Lilah wears an adorable white dress and has on a precious flower crown. Family and friends enjoy Lilah’s delicious birthday cake before moving on to gifts.

Zach rallies everyone together to watch Lilah open her gifts. Jackson Roloff, ever the doting big brother, quickly steps in to help his sister open her presents. Jackson says he’s much “faster” when he’s opening his presents.

As Zach helps Lilah open up one of the gifts, Amy Roloff realizes that Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler got Lilah the same gift. “You know, I can take this back,” Amy says. “Caryn got her the same thing.” They got Lilah the exact same gift but in a different tint.

“I’m kind of mad at Amy. She got the exact same gift I got her,” Matt jokes while sitting next to Amy. Amy’s husband, Chris Manek, chimes in, “Next time we’ll have our people talk to your people.”

The Roloffs have experienced some major family drama after Zach and Tori put in an offer to buy a portion of the Roloff farm. The purchase didn’t end up happening after negotiations fell through between the couple and Matt. Zach previously told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how the tension with his father has impacted his family.

“We’re all family. But it is what it is. I’ve got my own family to take care of. Tori and I have moved on,” Zach said. Obviously, he’s grandpa and we want grandpa to stay in our kids’ lives. But it’s not going to be the same necessarily I think.” Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on TLC.