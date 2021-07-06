‘Little People, Big World’ Preview: Amy & Chris Ask Matt If They Can Still Get Married On The Farm

Amy and Chris go to Matt to ask if his offer of getting married on Roloff Farm still stands in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘Little People, Big World.’

Amy Roloff and Chris Marek are working out their wedding details, and one of their first stops is to confirm the wedding venue. Matt Roloff had offered up Roloff Farm for the venue, and the couple has decided to accept. “I think since, you know, Chris and I decided on the Roloff Farm for our wedding, we wanted to get together with Matt and let him know,” Amy says in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the July 6 episode.

“Matt’s my ex and I’m cautious still, but I don’t think we won’t be able to communicate in regards to the wedding,” she adds. Amy and Chris go to meet up with Matt to talk about the venue. Chris asks if the offer is still good. “Let me think… yep,” Matt tells the couple.

“When both Chris and I were considering Roloff Farm, some of the cons for me was really the history that I have on the farm,” Amy admits. “But this is where we met each other. We’ve had Christmas parties there, New Year’s parties, his friends have been there, so there’s a whole lot more pros for our life and our relationship than cons.”

Amy and Chris have set a date already: August 28. Despite the fact that they’re exes, Matt thinks Amy getting married to Chris is a good idea. “I think it’s a good message to the family that Amy and I are still committed to the health of the whole family and the farm,” Matt says.

Matt asks the couple if they want the church moved back up here. For Amy, she doesn’t think Matt should be privy to every detail regarding her wedding to Chris. There are some things she wants to keep between her and Chris. Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on TLC.