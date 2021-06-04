‘Little People, Big World’ Preview: Matt Admits He ‘Missed’ Ex Amy On The Farm Last Year

Amy Roloff is ready to take on pumpkin season, and Matt Roloff admits in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the June 8 episode of ‘Little People, Big World’ that it was ‘tough’ not having his ex-wife helping last year.

Another pumpkin season is on the horizon, and Amy Roloff wants to be a part of it all. Amy sold her shares of Roloff Farms back to ex Matt Roloff after their split. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new episode of Little People, Big World, Amy is coming back to the farm to be a part of the annual pumpkin season again. “I definitely said I would be participating in pumpkin season this year, but now that I’m officially not an owner anymore, it’ll definitely feel a lot different.” It’s been a couple of months since she’s actually been to Roloff Farms, and she’s understandably a little nervous about coming back.

Matt admits that they’re a month behind getting everything ready for pumpkin season, and time is of the essence. “I invited Amy to come out and take a look at pumpkin season and where she would want to be positioned,” Matt says. Amy notes that she didn’t participate last year because her mom had passed away. Matt admits that Amy’s absence on the farm was felt.

“Last year was tough,” Matt reveals. “We missed her and we wanted her there, but we understood. So this year, she jumped right back into her old role greeting people and being kind of the face of the family.”

Matt gives Amy a tour of the latest setup for pumpkin season. As nervous as she was beforehand, Amy felt more at ease once she was back on the farm and saw everything. However, things still aren’t the same as they were before. Amy and Matt divorced in 2016 after 27 years of marriage. Amy is now engaged to Chris Marek, and they are set to be married later in 2021. Matt is now dating Caryn Chandler. Despite their divorce, Amy and Matt remain friends.

“It didn’t feel as different or weird as I would have thought driving around the farm,” Amy says. “I have a different perspective of this place. It’s not mine anymore and what I’m doing is business. I’m pretty much a guest here.” Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on TLC.