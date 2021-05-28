‘Little People, Big World’ Preview: Chris Confronts Amy About Not Being Able To Move In Yet

Chris pushes Amy to start ‘creating space’ for him in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘Little People, Big World.’ After all, they are engaged!

Chris Marek and Amy Roloff are engaged, but he still hasn’t moved into her house yet. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the June 1 episode of Little People, Big World, Chris reveals his frustration to Amy. “I do not want to be in the attic, but I also don’t want to live in a house that’s completely full of clutter and disorganized, so I am going to start pushing you. Once you let me in, I’m gonna take you to task on some things,” Chris tells Amy.

Chris brings up that Amy will often leave cups of coffee around the house all day. Amy will fully admit that she’s a procrastinator. She does pick up her coffee cups eventually. “It’s not one of those characteristics that I like to tell about,” Amy admits.

She begins going through some of her stuff in the garage. She’s trying to decide what she needs and doesn’t need. Amy feels like it’s “helpful” to be “firmly and gently reminded” of what she still needs to do, but she doesn’t want to be pushed too far. Chris is just waiting on Amy to let him move in. “When are you going to make room for me to move in?” he asks her.

He says he just needs the garage and office. “You’re not creating space for me,” Chris admits to Amy. “I’m sorry, you’re not.” This makes Amy pause and think about some things.

“Hearing from Chris that he doesn’t feel like I’m making space for him, it definitely was a wake-up call,” Amy admits. “I don’t like to hear that. I don’t like him feeling that way, but I am working really hard to make it happen. but pressure doesn’t motivate me much to get it done any quicker. I have a tendency to maybe rebel.” Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on TLC.