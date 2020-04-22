‘LPBW’s Amy Roloff: It ‘Meant A Lot’ That Chris Asked My Dad For His Blessing Before Proposing

Chris Marek popped the question to Amy Roloff during the April 21 episode of ‘Little People, Big World.’ HL spoke with the couple about their engagement, the ring, and why they’re not living together just yet.

Amy Roloff was totally surprised when Chris Marek proposed to her on their 3-year anniversary. Their engagement, which took place in Sept. 2019, was shown during the April 21 episode. Chris popped the question with a gorgeous heart-shaped diamond ring. Amy told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she had no clue “whatsoever” that Chris was going to propose. She also didn’t know that Chris had asked her dad months before for his blessing. “It meant a lot to me to know that he did that, and I was very glad that we got engaged before my mom passed away so that she felt great that her daughter is going be okay,” Amy said.

Chris also revealed the special reason he chose a heart-shaped engagement ring. “I wanted it to be unique, and I wanted her also to know that I was putting a lot of thought into it,” Chris said. “She just really has a fascination for heart-shaped rocks. Whenever we’re outside especially near water, she’s always looking at the beach or near the river for heart-shaped rocks. Knowing that I just thought that she would appreciate it more and turns out she did.” Amy added, “This is a rock I don’t have to look for it anymore!”

Even though they’re engaged, Amy and Chris aren’t living together at the moment. Chris explained why they’re taking their time and doing what works for them. “We’re kind of easing into it. I haven’t moved in yet with Amy. I still have my house, she has hers, but we’re spending a lot of time together and getting adjusted to compromising on things and learning how to live together and learning each other’s quirks and habits,” Chris said. “I’m glad that we have time to do this without a lot of pressure. We’re not forced into a situation where it’s a drastic change for both of us. It’s been an easy flow and easy transition.”

This season of Little People, Big World will show how Amy’s family reacted to the news of her engagement. “That was kind of on my mind. I don’t want to give too much detail on that, but I was excited to be engaged,” Amy continued. “But even adult children go through their own thing when their parents get divorced and then find new relationships. I try to take that to heart, but you will see a moment where maybe I didn’t think about it too much. Zachary was a little surprised.”

Amy and Matt Roloff’s divorce was finalized nearly 4 years ago, and they’ve both found love since. Amy has Chris and Matt is in a relationship with Caryn Chandler. Amy discussed the current state of her relationship with her ex-husband. “I would say we’re on good terms for the sake of the kids,” Amy explained. “We’re still in business together. We still own the farmhouse together and we own the Roloff Farms. It’s not like I go out of my way and talk to him every day. Nor does he, which is fine and I don’t expect that. We maintain communication when we need to when it comes to business, and we’re definitely engaging when we have family stuff going on first.” Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on TLC.