‘Little People, Big World’s Tori Roloff Admits Her Recovery From Josiah’s Birth Has Been ‘Rough’ 

Zach and Tori Roloff are officially a family of five! The Little People, Big World stars welcomed their third child, Josiah, in April 2022. The couple spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about Josiah’s early arrival and more.

“Everything went really well with the delivery. He just decided to come early. I had to have two C-sections with my previous births, so this one was also a scheduled C-section. But he was still like, I’m going to come earlier. The recovery this time was rough, but the birth itself was great,” Tori told HollywoodLife.

Zach and Tori gushed that both Jackson and Lilah are so excited to be a big brother and sister to baby Josiah. “It’s sweet. They’ve just been so obsessed with him. They want to help,” Tori revealed.

The new season of Little People, Big World recently premiered and featured Zach and Tori moving their family to Battle Ground, Washington. The couple is thrilled with their decision and love their new home. “We got a school for Jackson, which is a huge thing with kids. We just like where we’re at,” Zach said. Tori added, “We’re starting to build more community up here. We found a church that we like and good friends and things like that. I grew up here in Washington, so it’s been fun to reconnect with some of my friends, be closer to my dad and everything.”

Could a fourth child be in the future for Zach and Tori? “I think we’re good,” Zach said. Tori admitted that it’s “been hard because Josiah is so easy… but I think we’re good.”

Little People, Big World kicked off with major tension between Zach and his father, Matt Roloff, over the future of the farm. Zach and Tori put in an offer to buy a portion of the Roloff farm, but negotiations fell through between the couple and Matt. Zach weighed in on whether things with his father will truly be the same.

“We’re all family. But it is what it is. I’ve got my own family to take care of. Tori and I have moved on. Obviously, he’s grandpa and we want grandpa to stay in our kids’ lives. But it’s not going to be the same necessarily I think,” Zach told HollywoodLife. As for whether or not there’s hope for Zach and Tori to circle back to buying a portion of the farm, Zach believes that the “ship has sailed. I think we’re happy up here. I just think that that’s passed. My dad’s going to do whatever he does with the farm, and we’re going to be up here.”

Regarding the news, Zach also noted, “We were all very intertwined and connected for so long. Just through business and then family in general. I think in the long run, it’s going to be a healthy thing.”

Zach and Tori’s oldest son, Jackson, just turned 5 and will be starting kindergarten in the new future. “He’s so ready for it, though. He’s so close to reading, and he is constantly asking us to read with him. I think that it’ll be great with Lilah being at home while he’s at school. We can really focus on her,” Tori said. Zach added, “There are a couple milestones we want to try to start hitting with her pretty soon here.” Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays on TLC.