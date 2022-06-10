Drew Barrymore Gushes Over Britney Spears’ Fairy Tale Wedding: ‘I Couldn’t Not Be Happier’

Drew Barrymore couldn’t be happier for her friend Britney Spears, 40! The actress, 47, was in attendance for Brit’s intimate wedding to longtime love Sam Asghari, 28, in Los Angeles on Thursday, June 9. Following the affair, Drew took to Instagram to compare the event to her 1998 film Ever After: A Cinderella Story. “What I learned from Ever After is that we must rescue ourselves and yet still want the fairy tale,” Drew wrote via her Instagram story on June 10. “And that’s exactly what Britney did!..I couldn’t not be happier for her intrepid journey !!!!!!!” she added in her positive message.

The In The Zone singer also shouted out Drew, who is now the host of The Drew Barrymore Show, the next day via social media. While recapping her wedding, Brit shared a number of snapshots from the glam evening — including a sweet photo of herself with Drew and Selena Gomez, 29, as they embraced on the dance floor. “So many incredible people came to our wedding and I’m still in shock,” Britney wrote of her “girl crush” Drew. Sam also replied directly to Drew’s post, commenting, “It was a pleasure having you.”

Other celebrity guests in attendance included her wedding dress designer Donatella Versace, Madonna, Paris Hilton, and Selena Gomez. Other than her older brother Bryan, 45, none of the other Spears clan — including sister Jamie Lynn, mom Lynne, or dad Jamie — were invited. Britney’s sons Jayden James, 15, and Sean Preston, 16, with ex Kevin Federline also were not present, but wished their mom the best in a statement.

Britney feels a strong kinship with Drew, as the two women have experienced the turbulent side of fame: Britney weathered a very public breakdown in 2007 following her divorce from Kevin Federline, while Drew experienced drug and alcohol addiction as a child star in the public eye. Following Britney being freed from her conservatorship, Drew extended an invitation for Britney to appear on her talk show.

“We can have a unique conversation,” Drew said to Variety on May 4. “There’s not a ton of us out there who have publicly lost our freedom, had breakdowns in front of everyone, become punchlines and fought our way back,” she also said. The invitation came after the Crossroads actress shouted out Drew and Kate Hudson for being genuine friends to her, which made Drew emotional in an episode on her show back in April. Britney revealed she was “speechless” when she met the E.T. icon, calling Drew one of the “most beautiful” people she’s ever met.

Drew said on her show that she wanted to be “thoughtful” and wanted to “read every word that she says” and “choose my words the right way.” She added she was supportive of Britney writing a book “because I just think it is such a smart and intelligent way to tell her story, it’ll get us all reading and off our screens, so thank you Britney for that, and she will control that narrative, and she will tell us in her own words, and it’s just a brilliant way for us to be invited into her world.”