RHONY’s Luann de Lesseps Rocks Tiny Bikini Amid Report Of New Show With Sonja Morgan

Luann de Lesseps rocked a skimpy white bikini in a recent Instagram, showing off her stellar figure in the big city!

June 8, 2022 12:59AM EDT
Luann de Lesseps has never looked better in a recent Instagram, celebrating her stunning bikini bod in her also stunning New York City apartment! “I don’t have a tan, but I’m about to!” Luann captioned the photo of herself in a tiny white bikini, also tagging the swimwear designer, Melissa Odabash.

Lu’s latest post comes after some exciting news broke for Bravo fans: The Countess and her Real Housewives of New York co-star, Sonja Morgan, have signed a deal to star in their own reality show, reported Page Six.

According to a few sources close to the production, it will be a Simple Life-style show where the two Upper East Side gals will live together in a Middle American town and mix and mingle with the inhabitants — much like Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie did on the popular early aughts program.

Page Six noted the paperwork was already signed and the delightful duo would start filming the currently un-named show in July. The program is apparently technically still in development, but considered to get green-lit at any moment.

The news about a show also comes amid the news about another major show change on the horizon: the future of RHONY. On March 23, Bravo officially announced that the franchise — which didn’t even film the season 13 reunion show due to low ratings and negative fan responses — will absolutely be coming back. The catch, however, is that the network is rebooting the popular franchise with a brand new case and won’t feature season 13 stars like Luann and Sonja plusLeah McSweeney, Ramona Singer, and Eboni K. Williams. Moreover, there’s gonna be a second series featuring former stars.

“You know that we’re at a crossroads for RHONY,” Andy Cohen told Variety. “We’ve spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we’ve come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans.”

For a bit more clarity on how the situation will work, per Variety, the main RHONY series will drop season 13 cast then welcome all new women to the franchise.

“There are thousands of stories to tell here,” Andy said. “This is the most multicultural, diverse, and energetic and exciting city in America: We are searching for a multicultural group of friends who really best reflect the most exciting city in the country. We’re looking for a group of women who are real friends, and who are of diverse backgrounds, races and religions.”

