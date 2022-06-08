‘Brat & Judy’ Preview: Da Brat Admits She ‘Didn’t Want’ To Come Out As Gay Until She Met Judy

Da Brat talks openly about her sexuality journey in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the season 2 premiere of Brat Loves Judy, airing on June 9. The rapper, 48, chats with her music producer about how her career is changing, not only because she’s reinventing herself as an independent artist, but also because she’s come out as gay. Da Brat says she wants her new album to be called “The Best of Both Girls.”

“I can be a fly b*tch and throw some heels on, or I’m just gonna be tomboy thug me, that’s another one girl two girl,” Da Brat explains. “Might be a little hint of rap, might be a little rock and roll, ain’t not telling what you’re gonna get it just ain’t gonna be no one thing,” she adds of her new music.

Speaking more on her sexuality, the two-time Grammy Award nominee notes that growing up she “had to be sanctified” on her mother’s side of the family, while she could “do whatever I wanted” on her dad’s. “So I grew up with the best of both worlds,” Da Brat says. The “Not Tonight” hitmaker then explains to her music producer how her struggles with her sexuality started when her career began in the 1990s.

“I wasn’t interested in girls until around the time I was making ‘Funkdafied,’ ” Da Brat says, referencing her debut album that sold over one million copies. “Back in the 90s you didn’t talk about that sh*t. Ellen [DeGeneres] lost her show, it was a whole different day than it is today,” she says.

Da Brat further confesses that she “didn’t want to come out at all” until she met her partner Judy, who she married in February 2022. In a confessional, Da Brat says, “Never thought about being married, having kids, or coming out until I met my baby and then she changed all that. I wanna do all this stuff now that I never dreamed about doing and I love it. I feel like a new b*tch!”

Brat & Judy season 2 premieres June 9 at 9 p.m. ET on WE tv, streaming the following Monday on ALLBLK.