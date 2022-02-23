Da Brat Marries ‘Twin Flame’ Judy Dupart In Front Of ‘RHOA’ Stars & More — See Photos

Da Brat and Judy Dupart had an extra special reason for choosing 2/22/22 as their wedding date as they called each other their ‘twin flame.’

Here comes Da Bride! Da Brat, 47, and Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, 40, have officially tied the knot. The couple said “I do” at the Horse Mansion in Fairburn, Georgia on Tuesday, Feb. 22. Plenty of famous guests were in attendance including The Real Housewives Of Atlanta stars Eva Marcille, Porsha Williams and Kandi Burruss. Jermain Dupri and Damon Dupart Sr. were both present as groomsmen and even walked the two women down the aisle. Check out some sweet pics from their wedding here.

It’s no coincidence that they picked the ethereal date of 2/22/22 as their wedding date. “We’ve been calling each other twin flames for a while. So this date, 2/22/22, is a significant event. We just didn’t want to miss it because it comes once in a lifetime,” Judy told the outlet. “It’s relevant. It’s just real significant to our relationship. It signifies angel numbers, and it also is reminiscent of twin flames.”

For their special day, the happy couple both wore gowns with intricate designs and long-flowing trains designed by Esé Azénabor. To complete the Cinderella moment, they both arrived in separate beautiful white horse-drawn carriages for the ceremony. For the reception, they decked out the mansion in pink and purple flowers, a clear theme for their wedding as the groomsmen even wore purple suits. Keith Sweat and Le’Andria Johnson serenaded their guests as they were served Southern-fried lobster tail and short ribs over truffle mac and cheese.

“One thing we did not want to do was make this big thing for everybody else — and we do [that] a lot. We show up to everybody. We do a lot for everybody. We wanted this to be our moment. We want to enjoy it,” Judy said of their wedding. “We want to show up, express how much we love each other in front of people that we love, but then actually have fun, and just love each other.”

And that they did! The rapper and entrepreneur’s wedding will be featured on Season 2 of their reality TV series Brat Loves Judy. Da Brat first came out as bisexual when she revealed her relationship with Judy in March 2020. A lot is happening for the newlyweds as they announced that Judy is pregnant in January 2022. Now that the wedding went off without a hitch, they can focus on getting ready for the little one they have on the way!