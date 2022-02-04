Lindsay Lohan Reveals She’ll Have Multiple Wedding Dresses & Teases More Marriage Plans

Even though Lindsay Lohan plans on rocking multiple wedding dresses, she feels like she won’t turn into a ‘bridezilla.’

Lindsay Lohan is taking a page from frenemy Paris Hilton’s book and revealed she’ll be rocking multiple dresses on her wedding day. “I’ve already started talking to a friend of mine about the dress,” the Mean Girls actress revealed during an interview with EXTRA’s Rachel Lindsay. “Dress or dresses? Dress or dresses? Are we doing multiple?” Rachel asked as a follow-up, to which the actress responded, “Take a guess… dresses.”

Lindsay is definitely using being the center of attention on her special day to her advantage. “You going to do multiple — you have to have an outfit change,” Rachel encouraged, to which Lindsay exclaimed, “That’s the best part!” While it’s unclear if she’ll have two, three or ten dresses, we know each and every one of the actress’ looks will be fabulous.

Even though she’ll be pulling off multiple looks, the Parent Trap actress has a low-maintenance outlook on the rest of her wedding and doesn’t see herself becoming a “bridezilla.” “I’m definitely not like that,” she insisted. “I’m more… low-key… Even on my birthday, I want to make sure everyone else is good. And then I can be okay. So, I’ll be more like that.” She added, “But I want to do things right and I want to pace everything.”

The Freaky Friday actress revealed that she was engaged to Bader Shammas on November 28, 2021. She shared the big news with some adorable pics of her and Bader showing off her impressive $150k engagement ring. Opposed to the usual elaborate engagement announcements, they kept it lowkey with some selfies of them chilling in sweatshirts and laughing it up as they showed off her rock. “My love. My life. My family. My future,” she simply captioned the post.

It’s unclear when Lindsay and her fiancé started dating but they were first spotted together in early 2020. She unveiled him as her boyfriend in an Instagram post in February 2020 that has since been deleted. Now that Lindsay has revealed that she has started planning her wedding, we can hopefully expect a date for when the adorable couple will tie the knot sometime in the near future.