Lindsay Lohan Reveals She’ll Have Multiple Wedding Dresses & Teases More Marriage Plans
Even though Lindsay Lohan plans on rocking multiple wedding dresses, she feels like she won’t turn into a ‘bridezilla.’
Lindsay Lohan is taking a page from frenemy Paris Hilton’s book and revealed she’ll be rocking multiple dresses on her wedding day. “I’ve already started talking to a friend of mine about the dress,” the Mean Girls actress revealed during an interview with EXTRA’s Rachel Lindsay. “Dress or dresses? Dress or dresses? Are we doing multiple?” Rachel asked as a follow-up, to which the actress responded, “Take a guess… dresses.”
The Freaky Friday actress revealed that she was engaged to Bader Shammas on November 28, 2021. She shared the big news with some adorable pics of her and Bader showing off her impressive $150k engagement ring. Opposed to the usual elaborate engagement announcements, they kept it lowkey with some selfies of them chilling in sweatshirts and laughing it up as they showed off her rock. “My love. My life. My family. My future,” she simply captioned the post.
It’s unclear when Lindsay and her fiancé started dating but they were first spotted together in early 2020. She unveiled him as her boyfriend in an Instagram post in February 2020 that has since been deleted. Now that Lindsay has revealed that she has started planning her wedding, we can hopefully expect a date for when the adorable couple will tie the knot sometime in the near future.