Breaking News

Lindsay Lohan Reveals She’ll Have Multiple Wedding Dresses & Teases More Marriage Plans

Lindsay Lohan
Shuttershock
Lindsay Lohan poses for photographers upon arrival at the European MTV Awards in Bilbao, Spain European MTV Awards 2018 Arrivals, Bilbao, Spain - 04 Nov 2018
New York, NY - *EXCLUSIVE* - Lindsay Lohan puts on a very busty display in all pink as she leaves her LLohan Nightclub pop up at the Playboy Club in New York. Pictured: Lindsay Lohan BACKGRID USA 20 OCTOBER 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: @TheHapaBlonde / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Lindsay Lohan in the front row Saint Laurent show, Fall Winter 2019, Paris Fashion Week, France - 26 Feb 2019
Lindsay Lohan attends MTV's "Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club" series premiere party at Magic Hour Rooftop at The Moxy Times Square, in New York MTV's "Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club" Series Premiere Party, New York, USA - 07 Jan 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Natalie Hunter
News Writer

Even though Lindsay Lohan plans on rocking multiple wedding dresses, she feels like she won’t turn into a ‘bridezilla.’

Lindsay Lohan is taking a page from frenemy Paris Hilton’s book and revealed she’ll be rocking multiple dresses on her wedding day. “I’ve already started talking to a friend of mine about the dress,” the Mean Girls actress revealed during an interview with EXTRA’s Rachel Lindsay. “Dress or dresses? Dress or dresses? Are we doing multiple?” Rachel asked as a follow-up, to which the actress responded, “Take a guess… dresses.”

Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan on the red carpet (Shuttershock)
Lindsay is definitely using being the center of attention on her special day to her advantage. “You going to do multiple — you have to have an outfit change,” Rachel encouraged, to which Lindsay exclaimed, “That’s the best part!” While it’s unclear if she’ll have two, three or ten dresses, we know each and every one of the actress’ looks will be fabulous.
Even though she’ll be pulling off multiple looks, the Parent Trap actress has a low-maintenance outlook on the rest of her wedding and doesn’t see herself becoming a “bridezilla.” “I’m definitely not like that,” she insisted. “I’m more… low-key… Even on my birthday, I want to make sure everyone else is good. And then I can be okay. So, I’ll be more like that.” She added, “But I want to do things right and I want to pace everything.”
Lindsay Lohan
Lindsay Lohan rocks a fabulous white dress. (Shuttershock)

The Freaky Friday actress revealed that she was engaged to Bader Shammas on November 28, 2021. She shared the big news with some adorable pics of her and Bader showing off her impressive $150k engagement ring. Opposed to the usual elaborate engagement announcements, they kept it lowkey with some selfies of them chilling in sweatshirts and laughing it up as they showed off her rock. “My love. My life. My family. My future,” she simply captioned the post.

It’s unclear when Lindsay and her fiancé started dating but they were first spotted together in early 2020. She unveiled him as her boyfriend in an Instagram post in February 2020 that has since been deleted. Now that Lindsay has revealed that she has started planning her wedding, we can hopefully expect a date for when the adorable couple will tie the knot sometime in the near future.

Related Gallery

Lindsay Lohan Through The Years: See Photos Of Her Then & Now

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock (5878832j) Lindsay Lohan The Parent Trap - 1998 Director: Nancy Meyers Walt Disney USA Scene Still Re-Make Family A nous 4
Lindsay Lohan 'Anywhere But Here' film premiere, New York, America - 8 Nov 1999
Lindsay Lohan HBO film premiere of 'Dinner with Friends', New York, America - 28 Jul 2001