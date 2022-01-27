Watch

Paris Hilton Admits Past Drama With Lindsay Lohan Was ‘Immature’: It’s ‘All Good’ Now

Paris Hilton 'The Leftovers' TV series season 3 premiere, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 04 Apr 2017 THE LEFTOVERS Season 3 Premiere
Paris HiltonThe Glam App Launch, Los Angeles, USA - 19 Jun 2019Wearing Michael Costello, Custom
Paris Hilton LA Premiere of "Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated", Los Angeles, USA - 11 Oct 2017
Paris Hilton4th Annual Clara Lionel Foundation Diamond Ball, Arrivals, New York, USA - 13 Sep 2018The Clara Lionel Foundation (CLF) was founded in 2012 by Robyn 'Rihanna' Fenty in honor of her grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite. CLF supports and funds groundbreaking and effective education, health and emergency response programs around the world. WEARING PAMELLA ROLAND View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

On the Jan. 26 episode of ‘WWHL,’ Paris Hilton opens up about her beef with Lindsay Lohan and reveals how they recently came to reconcile.

Less than three years ago, Paris Hilton called Lindsay Lohan “beyond, lame and embarrassing” during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. When she returned to the show on Jan. 26, though, she had much nicer things to say. “I just feel that we’re grown ups now. I just got married, she just got engaged. We’re not, like, in high school,” Paris explained. “I think it was just very immature and now everything’s all good.”

Andy Cohen asked Paris who was the first to reach out to end the feud, and the reality star explained, “I saw that she got engaged when I was on my honeymoon, so I just said congratulations. No bad blood.” Lindsay and Paris had a lot of ups and downs in their relationship, which was when both of their careers were taking off in the early and mid 2000s. In 2018, Paris even admitted that Lindsay was “one of those people who [she doesn’t] really trust.” However, they’ve clearly come a long way since then!

paris hilton lindsay lohn
Paris Hilton and Lindsay Lohan at separate red carpet events. (MediaPunch/Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock)

In 2006, Paris and Lindsay appeared in a viral photo, which featured the two of them in a car with Britney Spears. In 2021, Paris opened up about the picture, revealing that it took place during a night when she went out with Britney. She admittedly wasn’t sure how Lindsay ended up in her car, as the event took place at a time when the two were “having some drama.”

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock (5878832j) Lindsay Lohan The Parent Trap - 1998 Director: Nancy Meyers Walt Disney USA Scene Still Re-Make Family A nous 4
Lindsay Lohan 'Anywhere But Here' film premiere, New York, America - 8 Nov 1999
Lindsay Lohan HBO film premiere of 'Dinner with Friends', New York, America - 28 Jul 2001

paris hilton lindsay lohan britney spears
Paris Hilton in the car with Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan in 2006. (Bauergriffin.com /MEGA)

“All of the sudden, I looked over, and she’s in my car,” Paris explained in March. “We weren’t getting along, so I was polite. It was really hard just to even get out of there because I couldn’t see with all the cameras.” Of the demise of their friendship, Paris added, “She did somethings to really hurt me and betrayed my trust and caused a lot of drama. So we weren’t friends anymore, and it was kind of like this on and off friendship.”

However, Paris added that she felt the drama was childish, and admitted that the media played a part in how bad things got between her and Lindsay. “It was like high school drama, especially in the LA scene, and to live it out in the public with the media constantly trying to stir things up and make things worse than they were,” she said.