See Pics

Da Brat & Jesseca Dupart Expecting Their First Child Together: See Baby Bump Pic

Da Brat
Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Da Brat performs at the 2019 Essence Festival at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, in New Orleans 2019 Essence Festival - Day 3, New Orleans, USA - 07 Jul 2019
Da Brat Urban One Honors, Arrivals, MGM National Harbor, Oxen Hill, USA - 05 Dec 2019
Da Brat WE tv Celebrates 'Power, Influence & Hip Hop: The Remarkable Rise Of So So Def', Los Angeles, USA - 16 Jul 2019
Lizzo and Da Brat Songwriters Hall of Fame Annual Induction and Awards Gala, Inside, Marriott Marquis Hotel, New York, USA - 13 Jun 2019 View Gallery View Gallery 6 Photos.
News Writer

The rapper and entrepreneur announced that they’re expecting a baby together with a series of photos of the happy couple together.

There’s a bun in the oven! Da Brat, 47, and her partner Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, 39, announced that they have a little one on the way in an Instagram post on Monday January 31. The rapper wrapped her arms around her entrepreneur girlfriend and cradled her baby bump in a series of photos. The two women looked incredibly happy to announce that their family is growing with their first baby.

Da Brat rocked a gray sweatsuit, as she stood behind Judy and kept her arms on her stomach. Judy’s baby bump was on full-display as she rocked an olive-green and black checkered crop top with a matching jacket and black leggings. In one of the photos, the two women made a heart over Judy’s stomach with their fingers. “We are EXTENDING the family,” the pair wrote in the caption with a pregnant emoji. Other than the announcement, the Brat Loves Judy stars didn’t divulge many other details, but they looked super happy to be starting their family!

Da Brat announced that she’s expecting her first child with her partner Judy. (Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

It’s certainly exciting that Da Brat and Jesseca will be moms soon! Da Brat came out as bisexual in March 2020, and confirmed her relationship with the Kaleidoscope Hair Products CEO a few days later. The Growing Up Hip Hop star explained when she started to realize she wasn’t straight in a January 2021 interview with Tamron Hall. She said the revelation came when she was working on her 1994 debut album Funkdafied. ” I met this girl and I just wanted to talk to her all the time and the conversations got longer and longer and when I didn’t talk to her I missed her. So I was like ‘ok what’s going on?’ So eventually she came to Atlanta, and I think she like kissed me or something, and she was very like attentive and I had never had so much attention paid to me or felt so much affection from anybody,” she explained at the time.

Related Gallery

Pregnant Celebrities 2021: All The Stars Who Got Pregnant This Year

Kylie Jenner Steps Out for Dinner at Nobu in Grey Cropped Ensemble With Her Baby Bump on Full Display Kylie Jenner Steps Out for Dinner at Nobu in Grey Cropped Ensemble With Her Baby Bump on Full Display, New York, USA - 11 Sep 2021
Katherine Schwarzenegger is all smiles arriving at the View promoting her new book The Gift Of Forgiviness a day after callin her husband Chris Pratt The Greatest Gift Ever Pictured: Katherine Schwarzenegger Ref: SPL5155866 110320 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Elder Ordonez / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Portugal Rights
Actress Jennifer Lawrence wearing a Dior dress with Tiffany and Co. jewelry arrives at the World Premiere of Netflix's 'Don't Look Up' held at Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 5, 2021 in Manhattan, New York City, New York, United States. World Premiere of Netflix's 'Don't Look Up', New York City, United States - 06 Dec 2021

 