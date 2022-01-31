Da Brat & Jesseca Dupart Expecting Their First Child Together: See Baby Bump Pic

The rapper and entrepreneur announced that they’re expecting a baby together with a series of photos of the happy couple together.

There’s a bun in the oven! Da Brat, 47, and her partner Jesseca “Judy” Dupart, 39, announced that they have a little one on the way in an Instagram post on Monday January 31. The rapper wrapped her arms around her entrepreneur girlfriend and cradled her baby bump in a series of photos. The two women looked incredibly happy to announce that their family is growing with their first baby.

Da Brat rocked a gray sweatsuit, as she stood behind Judy and kept her arms on her stomach. Judy’s baby bump was on full-display as she rocked an olive-green and black checkered crop top with a matching jacket and black leggings. In one of the photos, the two women made a heart over Judy’s stomach with their fingers. “We are EXTENDING the family,” the pair wrote in the caption with a pregnant emoji. Other than the announcement, the Brat Loves Judy stars didn’t divulge many other details, but they looked super happy to be starting their family!

It’s certainly exciting that Da Brat and Jesseca will be moms soon! Da Brat came out as bisexual in March 2020, and confirmed her relationship with the Kaleidoscope Hair Products CEO a few days later. The Growing Up Hip Hop star explained when she started to realize she wasn’t straight in a January 2021 interview with Tamron Hall. She said the revelation came when she was working on her 1994 debut album Funkdafied. ” I met this girl and I just wanted to talk to her all the time and the conversations got longer and longer and when I didn’t talk to her I missed her. So I was like ‘ok what’s going on?’ So eventually she came to Atlanta, and I think she like kissed me or something, and she was very like attentive and I had never had so much attention paid to me or felt so much affection from anybody,” she explained at the time.