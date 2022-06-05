Leighton Meester Goes Surfing With Husband Adam Brody In Malibu: Rare Photos

Leighton Meester, 36, looked like she was having the time of her life during her latest outing with Adam Brody. The married couple spent Saturday morning surfing in Malibu, CA as they wore matching black wetsuits. They also wore sunhats, including a blue one for the actress and a tan one for the actor.

The lovebirds showed off their skills while standing on top of their boards and keeping their arms out as waves approached. They were focused and determined to stay on their boards, as any surfer would, and looked like they were having a great time. Leighton was reportedly first introduced to surfing by Adam just over three years ago and have been spotted on numerous surf outings since then.

Leighton talked about her love of surfing in a 2019 interview and called it a “spiritual experience” for her. “For the last six months, surfing has pretty much been my main form of exercise,” she told Shape. “I have found that when I don’t have a physical result in mind when I’m exercising-it’s not just about getting sore or getting abs or burning fat-I feel much more confident. I’m working on a skill, and that is so fulfilling to me. Plus, being in the ocean is such a spiritual experience that you forget you’re getting a real workout.”

When Leighton and Adam are not surfing, they’re spending time as a family with their six-year-old daughter Arlo and one-year-old son. The doting parents tend to keep their personal life with them pretty private but it’s known that Arlo was born shortly after they were married in 2014 and their son was welcomed in Sept. 2020. The spouses just celebrated their eight-year anniversary in Feb. and their bond seems to be stronger than ever.

In addition to marriage and parenthood, Leighton and Adam have successful acting careers. She recently starred in the Netflix movie The Weekend Away, which was released in March, and also has a regular role in the series How I Met Your Father. He is currently filming the superhero film Shazam! Fury of the Gods.