Leighton Meester Cuddles Son, 10 Months & Daughter Arlo, 5, At Malibu Beach — Photos

Former teen show stars Adam Brody and Leighton Meester have been spotted enjoying a rare outing at the beach with their two young children.

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester have stepped out for a rare family beach day in Los Angeles. The former teen show icons, who share two young children together, were all smiles as they hit the beach in Malibu on July 17.  The 35-year-old Gossip Girl alum curled up on a blanket with her two children: five-year-old daughter, Arlo and her 10-month-old son, whose name is yet to be announced publicly. Meanwhile, her 41-year-old husband put on a wet suit to go surfing in the crystal blue waters off the coast of California.

Leighton Meester with her family. Image: BACKGRID

Leighton stunned in a beige patterned sundress which she accessorized with a wide-brim floppy straw hat and round-shaped sunglasses. She sat underneath an umbrella and chatted with a pal, while cuddling her newborn son who she welcomed in September 2020. Adam also cut a casual figure in a black wetsuit, and later red swimming shorts. The OC alum also donned a bucket hat to protect against the summer sun.

In late 2020, the actor opened up during an interview with WSJ Magazine about the couple’s latest hobby: surfing. “A big part of our quarantine life is that my wife and I have been surfing our brains out,” he said. “My wife will come down with our son half an hour, 45 minutes after I’m up and join the party and we will check the surf on our phones. I’ve been off and on a lifetime surfer. My wife’s relatively new to it but is very dedicated. She is going surfing right now.”

Leighton Meester hits the beach. Image: BACKGRID

Leighton later revealed to Shape that Adam had introduced her to surfing. “My husband also taught me how to surf, and in the last year, I got really into it,” she told the outlet. “I have found that when I don’t have a physical result in mind when I’m exercising — it’s not just about getting sore or getting abs or burning fat — I feel much more confident. I’m working on a skill, and that is so fulfilling to me. Plus, being in the ocean is such a spiritual experience that you forget you’re getting a real workout.”

The notoriously private couple welcomed their second child 10 months ago, and the only way the world learned about their second child was via Twitch. Adam appeared on The Fun Time Boys Game Night Spectacular and shared that “since the last time I played, I have a new kid. I have a boy, and he’s a dream, a dream boy.”