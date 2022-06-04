Nicole Kidman Reveals She ‘Begged’ To Wear Controversial Miu Miu Mini Skirt On ‘Vanity Fair’ Cover

Nicole Kidman gave some juicy details about the barely there outfit she chose to wear by designer Miu Miu on a February 2022 issue of Vanity Fair. According to a May 28 interview she gave with Moulin Rouge! co-star Baz Luhrmann via Vogue Australia, she came up with the idea to rock the scandalous garments herself. The topic of conversation came up after they discussed the difficulty of aging for women in the entertainment industry, when Baz praised the 54-year-old-actress for owning her image.

“I showed up and they had another outfit for me and I was like, ‘No, no, I like this one! Am I allowed to wear that?’ And [the stylist] Katie Grand, who’s just fantastic, was on Zoom, and Katie was like “You’re willing to wear that?!’ And I said, ‘Wear it?! I’m begging you to wear it!’” The Australian actress said.

The raunchy photoshoot was to promote Nicole’s Lucille Ball biopic, titled Being The Ricardos, and was apart of the publication’s 28th Annual Hollywood Issue. On the cover, Nicole posed outdoors in some gorgeous green scenery while she stood in the middle of an open golden gate, gripping the bars with both hands on each side. The tiny getup consisted of a black pleated crop top and matching mini skirt, while she sported long gray socks and pointed loafers. Her signature strawberry blonde locks were undone in tousled, beachy waves, and she rocked subtle cherry red lipstick and a matching manicure.

View Related Gallery Nicole Kidman Then & Now: See Photos Of Her From 'Days Of Thunder' To 'Big Little Lies' DAYS OF THUNDER, Nicole Kidman, 1990

The controversial photo was not well received by many fans, according to Page Six. However, the movie star did not let the negative backlash phase her. “I mean, I did walk away when I shot Vanity Fair thinking, ‘What was I thinking?! That was ridiculous! What were you doing, Nicole?!’ And then I went, ‘Eh, oh well!’” she exclaimed.

After Baz further praised her daring choices, Nicole went on to elaborate on her spontaneous and care free life philosophy. “Cause you know that part about me where I’m like, ‘I’m just going to do what I want to do, ultimately!’ And just have some fun. And just commit, like really commit when I show up, do it. But there’s got to be some fun. And sometimes it’s going to work, and sometimes it isn’t. But I love the idea of being bold and not fitting into a box,” Nicole added, clearly someone who likes to live in the moment.