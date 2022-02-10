Interview

Nicole Kidman Admits She ‘Started Crying’ After Getting Oscar Nomination: ‘So Much Emotion’

News Writer

The Australian actress said she was surprised when she found out about receiving an Oscar nomination for her role in ‘Being The Ricardos,’ on ‘The View.’

Being nominated for an Academy Award is one of the biggest honors any actor or filmmaker can receive, and Nicole Kidman54, admitted that she got emotional when she found out that she was nominated for her role as Lucille Ball in the critically-acclaimed movie Being The Ricardos during an appearance on The View on Thursday February 10. The actress said she cried after learning about the nomination on Tuesday February 8.

Co-host Sara Haines mentioned Nicole’s Oscar victory in 2003 for The Hours (which Nicole seemed flabbergasted that it was nearly 20 years ago that she received the award), and she asked where she was when she found out about this nomination for Best Leading Actress. She’d set the scene and explained why it was so unexpected. “My kids, my husband and I were having breakfast. I thought the next morning was when they were announcing the nominations. So I was not aware, and suddenly I get a FaceTime call. My kids are like, ‘Your phone’s going. Someone’s FaceTiming you, mum,’ and I pick it up, and they go, ‘You’ve just been nominated for an Oscar,” she explained

Given how huge it is, the Moulin Rouge star revealed that she couldn’t help but tear up after she found out. “I literally started crying,” she said, excitedly. “There’s so much emotion attached to it that I didn’t realize I was carrying. I just looked around, and tears were coming out [of my eyes].”

Funny enough though, her kids were quick to congratulate their mom, but also needed to make sure they were ready to be on their way. “My kids are looking at me like, ‘Wow, congrats mom. Anyway, we’re going to be late. We’ve got to get going,'” she said.

Other than being there to find out about her Oscar nomination, Nicole also explained that amid the COVID-19 pandemic, her family helped her get ready to play the I Love Lucy star. “When I was preparing, they were my audience. So, I would sit them on the couch, and I’d do it, and they’d be saying, ‘Hey, you’ve got a lot more work to do,'” she quipped. Nicole also explained that one of her daughters with Keith Urban is an aspiring director, and of course, her musician husband was able to pay close attention to the sound of her voice, trying to emulate Lucy’s timbre.  It sounded like the preparation was a real family affair!

 