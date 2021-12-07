Fashion

Nicole Kidman Is Gorgeous In Strapless Gown For ‘Being The Ricardos’ Premiere

Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock
Actor Javier Bardem and actress Nicole Kidman arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon Studios' 'Being The Ricardos' held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 6, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, United States. Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon Studios' 'Being The Ricardos', United States - 07 Dec 2021
Actress Nicole Kidman wearing an Armani Prive gown, Jimmy Choo shoes, and an Omega watch arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon Studios' 'Being The Ricardos' held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 6, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, United States. Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon Studios' 'Being The Ricardos', United States - 07 Dec 2021
Actor Javier Bardem arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon Studios' 'Being The Ricardos' held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 6, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, United States. Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon Studios' 'Being The Ricardos', United States - 07 Dec 2021
Actor Javier Bardem, actress Nicole Kidman, actress Nina Arianda and actor J.K. Simmons arrive at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon Studios' 'Being The Ricardos' held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on December 6, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, United States. Los Angeles Premiere Of Amazon Studios' 'Being The Ricardos', United States - 07 Dec 2021 View Gallery View Gallery 13 Photos.
Nicole Kidman looked absolutely stunning in a sheer gray gown at the LA premiere of her upcoming film, ‘Being the Ricardos’

Nicole Kidman, 54, stole the show at the Los Angeles premiere of her highly anticipated new film, Being the Ricardos, at the Academy Museum on Dec. 6. For the premiere, Nicole donned a stunning strapless gray Armani Privé gown that had a completely bedazzled, low-cut sweetheart neckline.

Nicole Kidman looked gorgeous in this strapless gray Armani Privé gown with a pair of Jimmy Choo heels & an Omega watch at the LA premiere of ‘Being the Ricardos’ on Dec. 6. (Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock)

The gorgeous gown had a corset bodice that cinched in her tiny waist while the rest of the chiffon skirt flowed out into a ballgown. She accessorized her ensemble with a pair of Jimmy Choo heels, a diamond choker necklace, and an Omega watch. As for her glam, she threw her strawberry blonde hair up into a messy high bum with a few curls left out to frame her face. A bright red lip and a sultry smokey eye completed her look.

Nicole plays Lucille Ball in the film, which hits theaters on December 10, and she was graced on the red carpet by her co-star, Javier Bardem, who plays the role of Desi Arnaz. Javier looked handsome in his fitted black tuxedo with a black button-down shirt underneath and a matching silk black bow-tie around his neck.

Long Beach, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem take a break from filming 'Being the Ricardos'' at the Queen Mary in Long Beach. The Aaron Sorkin-directed film follows late comedy icon Lucille Ball (Kidman) and her husband Desi Arnaz (Bardem). The pair were seen chatting closely on set with Bardem in a tux and Kidman in a wine colored dress, her eyebrows plucked thin and her makeup mirroring the the comedic icon’s famous look perfectly. Pictured: Nicole Kidman BACKGRID USA 27 APRIL 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Long Beach, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem take a break from filming 'Being the Ricardos'' at the Queen Mary in Long Beach. The Aaron Sorkin-directed film follows late comedy icon Lucille Ball (Kidman) and her husband Desi Arnaz (Bardem). The pair were seen chatting closely on set with Bardem in a tux and Kidman in a wine colored dress, her eyebrows plucked thin and her makeup mirroring the the comedic icon’s famous look perfectly. Pictured: Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem BACKGRID USA 27 APRIL 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*

Nicole’s red carpet looks while promoting her new film have been nothing short of perfect and just the other day she rocked yet another gorgeous dress to the NYC premiere. She opted to wear a long-sleeve, silk white Chanel Fall 2021 Haute Couture dress that had a fitted bodice and a loose draped skirt.

The flowy midi skirt featured two black bows on either side of her waist and she accessorized with a pair of black strappy Chloe Gosselin Busy pumps, dangling Ana Khouri Teresa earrings, and a matching black Jennifer Behr velvet bow barrette that was fastened in the back of her hair.