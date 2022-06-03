Mike Colter Says He ‘Doesn’t Know’ If He’ll Return To Marvel After Photo With Krysten Ritter

Mike Colter opened up about how he’s not totally sure if Marvel has any plans to bring him back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, during an interview on The View on Friday, June 3. The 45-year-old actor dodged a question from host Sara Haines, about a photo that his co-star Krysten Ritter, 40, posted to her Instagram of the two hanging out! Sara mentioned to Mike that the post had gotten fans excited about the possibility of seeing more Luke Cage in the MCU. “Fans think this means you may be back for another season, but supposedly, you’re acting a little cagey,” she said, but he said he had no idea and swore the selfie was just a chance encounter.

After Sara’s questioning, Mike gave a long story about how the pair had a chance encounter while having days with their own kids. “We live in a neighborhood really close to each other, and it’s funny we bumped into each other at a strawberry patch, which is like an hour away,” he said, before further explaining how they had the chance encounter with another actor who she’s friends with. “I texted her, and she pops up in front of me. We start hanging out.”

As Mike told his story, Sara cut him off and accused him of fibbing! “You know what they say about liars? They put too many details!” she said. “I watch a lot of true crime, and they’re always guilty when they add the strawberry patch.”

The Evil star laughed, but he swore that he wasn’t sure about his future in the MCU, but he definitely sounded open to working with Krysten much more. “I don’t know what’s happening with Marvel,” he admitted. “I love working with her, and I really don’t know anything other than that!”

Krysten and Luke both starred alongside each other as Jessica Jones and Luke Cage (respectively) in both The Defenders and the streaming Jessica Jones series. Jessica Jones had its final season in 2019, and Luke Cage ended in 2018.