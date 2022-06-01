Kellyanne Conway Avoids Divorce Questions While Not Wearing Wedding Ring In Interview

Kellyanne Conway, the former 2016 campaign manager and senior counselor to former President Donald Trump, has refused to comment on the status of her marriage. The staunch Trump supporter dodged several questions asked by CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King, 67, regarding if her marriage survived her time in the White House while promoting her new book, Here’s the Deal, on the May 31 episode of the show. Kellyanne’s husband, George Conway, 58, notoriously opposed Trump’s politics, despite being married to who was one of his most trusted employees during his term in office.

“The man you thought had your back ended up stabbing you in the back,” Gayle said, quoting Kellyanne’s new memoir, giving her a chance to elaborate on the behind-the-scenes dealings of her relationship. “Isn’t that unfortunate? Isn’t that very sad?” Conway replied. “I think women can relate to that. But this was next level.” She continued, “George Conway’s vows are not to Donald Trump. He doesn’t owe loyalty or fealty to a political party or a certain president. That was to me and to honor and cherish.”

Kellyanne then recalled that she and her husband both took “very big jobs” under Trump but George changed his stance on the former president. “George changed his mind about President Trump. He’s welcome to do that, but it was very unlike George to be so publicly bombastic,” she stated. George, a Republican attorney, made it known he no longer supported Trump through various op-eds and pointed tweets. In a piece for the Washington Post, he described the former president and businessman as “racist to the core.”

After Kellyanne’s honest outpouring of disgust about her husband’s actions, Gayle reminded her of the question at hand: “Did your marriage survive?” Instead of giving a straightforward answer, she spoke about her Memorial Day weekend with George and their kids “at the shore,” and seemingly stumbled on her words. “Divorced people ― battling parents still hang out with each other,” King replied. Co-host Jeff Glor also began to question Kellyanne about her marriage.

Instead of answering, Kellyanne complained that she was not given a proper warning about any of her husband’s political outbursts against Trump. “Why wasn’t I given the courtesy of being told ahead of time, tomorrow — of having George tell me, ‘My op-ed is going to be in The New York Times, the Washington Post. I’m in the Lincoln Project now, we’re going to have a new ad skewering your boss,'” she said. “It was meant to make me uncomfortable.”

In yet another probe into her marriage, Jeff mentioned that Kellyanne was not wearing her wedding ring. She responded that George does not wear his either. And when asked by Jeff if she would “do it all again,” she did not mention her husband. “I would certainly serve the country again and I think that the Trump-Pence administration has great accomplishments for this country in many measures,” she stated.

Kellyanne continued to dodge the question as the interview came to a close. “Are you and George Conway together, Kellyanne?” Gayle asked one more time. “Kellyanne, you’re not answering the question. I have many questions.” Kellyanne concluded the interview with a smile and expressed her gratitude that the co-hosts took time to read her memoir. Although she had quite a lot to say, it seems like she’s open to letting her interview speak for itself in terms of what’s going on in her marriage.