Kim Kardashian Claps Back & Proves She Ate Food In Beyond Meat Ad After Fans Mocked Her

Kim Kardashian is fighting back against her critics who are accusing her of not actually consuming any of the products in her recent ad for Beyond Meat.

By:
May 31, 2022 11:46PM EDT
Kim Kardashian
View gallery
Kim Kardashian promotes her SKIMS pop up at the Grove after becoming ranked Billionaire, handing out ice cream to go with your SKIMS purchase. 07 Apr 2021 Pictured: Kim Kardashian. Photo credit: APEX / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA744799_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Kardashians Spotted In Portofino Ahead Of Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barkers WeddingPictured: Kim KardashianRef: SPL5312495 210522 NON-EXCLUSIVEPicture by: IPA / SplashNews.comSplash News and PicturesUSA: +1 310-525-5808London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009Berlin: +49 175 3764 166photodesk@splashnews.comWorld Rights, No France Rights, No Italy Rights, No Portugal Rights, No Spain Rights
Kim Kardashian 'The Kardashians' TV Show premiere, Los Angeles, Califrnia, USA - 07 Apr 2022 Wearing Mugler
Image Credit: Beyond Meat/MEGA

Kim Kardashian is facing some serious, well, fake beef with social media users! The Kardashians star is clapping back to fans who mocked her for her Beyond Meat commercial where they insist she didn’t take any bites of meat on camera and appearing to “fake” chew in the ad.

“She ain’t eat nothing in a video or I’m tripping,” wrote one critic on her Instagram post of the clip, as another commented, “But you didn’t put anything in your mouth…are you really eating this? haha ha.”

Kim, however, shot back in recent Instagram stories on May 31, showing some behind-the-scenes outtakes where she was clearly consuming many of the products from the plant-based company. “Guys, come on… ,” she wrote over the videos, one of which showed her removing the top bun from a vegan burger. “Getting rid of some of the carbs,” she explained to someone on the set while then saying “So good” after taking a bite of one of the faux chicken nuggets. 

It’s not exactly clear why the brand didn’t use any of the shots showing the reality star actually consuming the food or taking more direct bites, but as their “Chief Taste Consultant,” she seems to be doing the best job she can.

In the full video ad, Kim is served an assortment of meals created with Beyond Meat products. “I believe so much in the mission of Beyond Meat that I’ve stepped in to help with my greatest asset – my taste,” the superstar explains. After plant-based burgers, meatballs, tacos and nuggets are paraded out, Kim is seen chewing with her mouth full in cut after cut of the video. However, there is no cut of her chomping down on any Beyond Meat. That didn’t stop Kim from exclaiming “So good!” and fist pumping the chef, however.

Kim Kardashian
Kim Kardashian (Beyond Meat/MEGA).

Kim’s ever-previous taste appears to be exactly what Beyond Meat was hoping for by adding her to their list of celebrity ambassadors, which already includes Shay Mitchell, Kevin Hart, and Snoop Dogg. “As an icon synonymous with impeccable taste in food, fashion, beauty and more, Kim will highlight the brand’s delicious, nutritious and sustainable product portfolio with her signature recipes and engaging creative content,” the company said in a statement on their website.

More From Our Partners

ad