Kim Kardashian Claps Back & Proves She Ate Food In Beyond Meat Ad After Fans Mocked Her

Kim Kardashian is facing some serious, well, fake beef with social media users! The Kardashians star is clapping back to fans who mocked her for her Beyond Meat commercial where they insist she didn’t take any bites of meat on camera and appearing to “fake” chew in the ad.

“She ain’t eat nothing in a video or I’m tripping,” wrote one critic on her Instagram post of the clip, as another commented, “But you didn’t put anything in your mouth…are you really eating this? haha ha.”

Kim, however, shot back in recent Instagram stories on May 31, showing some behind-the-scenes outtakes where she was clearly consuming many of the products from the plant-based company. “Guys, come on… ,” she wrote over the videos, one of which showed her removing the top bun from a vegan burger. “Getting rid of some of the carbs,” she explained to someone on the set while then saying “So good” after taking a bite of one of the faux chicken nuggets.

It’s not exactly clear why the brand didn’t use any of the shots showing the reality star actually consuming the food or taking more direct bites, but as their “Chief Taste Consultant,” she seems to be doing the best job she can.

In the full video ad, Kim is served an assortment of meals created with Beyond Meat products. “I believe so much in the mission of Beyond Meat that I’ve stepped in to help with my greatest asset – my taste,” the superstar explains. After plant-based burgers, meatballs, tacos and nuggets are paraded out, Kim is seen chewing with her mouth full in cut after cut of the video. However, there is no cut of her chomping down on any Beyond Meat. That didn’t stop Kim from exclaiming “So good!” and fist pumping the chef, however.

Kim’s ever-previous taste appears to be exactly what Beyond Meat was hoping for by adding her to their list of celebrity ambassadors, which already includes Shay Mitchell, Kevin Hart, and Snoop Dogg. “As an icon synonymous with impeccable taste in food, fashion, beauty and more, Kim will highlight the brand’s delicious, nutritious and sustainable product portfolio with her signature recipes and engaging creative content,” the company said in a statement on their website.