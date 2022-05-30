Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Hold Hands In London On Romantic Date: Photos

Pete Davidson was still twinning with GF Kim Kardashian with his fresh bleach blonde locks! The pair were spotted celebrating Memorial Day in London.

By:
May 30, 2022 5:31PM EDT
View gallery
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Kim Kardashian shows off her curvy figure as she and boyfriend Pete Davidson make grand entrance to HULU’s “The Kardashian’s” event in HollywoodPictured: Kim Kardashian, Pete DavidsonBACKGRID USA 7 APRIL 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Calabasas, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Pete Davidson is seen for the first time since his departure from SNL with girlfriend Kim Kardashian during what looks like to be a photo shoot at her office in Calabasas on Friday. Peter was spotted wearing a shower cap covering his bleached hair while giving his girlfriend Kim a thumbs up on her photoshoot.Pictured: Kim Kardashian, Pete DavidsonBACKGRID USA 28 MAY 2022 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
New York, NY - Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Pete Davidson check out of their hotel after attending the Met Gala. The trio were seen leaving their hotel after slipping out of their MET Gala looks and into some comfy travel clothes. Their security even carried a box of treats from Doughnuttery. Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Pete Davidson, Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 3 MAY 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have touched down in London! The reality star, 41, and comedian, 28, were seen holding hands they stepped out in the British capital on Monday, May 30, spending their Memorial Day overseas. Kim, who had a demure smile on her face, sweetly let Pete take the lead as they made their way to a restaurant for a dinner date. It’s unclear if the pair are in London for business or pleasure.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson out in London on May 30. (Shutterstock)

The Kardashians on Hulu star sported her go-to designer Balenciaga for the knight out, choosing their sold-out knife boot pant-leggings paired with a cropped logo hoodie. She traded in their Hourglass handbag for what appeared to be a small black Hermès Birkin bag, and opted to keep her hair in a low casual ponytail. Pete stayed true to his own style with a pair of black jeans and a turquoise plaid button-down, along with white sneakers.

Yesterday, Kim shared a rare social media post with Pete as the two kissed after sticking out their tongues for the camera.

Pete was still sporting his new bleach blonde hair to match girlfriend Kim’s, which he debuted earlier this week on the set of her SKIMS photoshoot! The KKW Beauty founder has been sporting her own hair makeover since early May, when she underwent a painful 14-hour transformation to channel the late Marilyn Monroe for the Met Gala. For the event, Kim adhered to the “American” part of the “Gilded Age” theme by rocking Marilyn’s original 1962 “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress for mere minutes as she walked the red carpet with Pete. The historic gown was on loan from the Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! museum in Orlando, and is now back on display.

Both Kim and Pete have had a busy last week, with her attending sister Kourtney‘s wedding to Travis Barker and Pete wrapping up his eight-season run on Saturday Night Live. Pete was not in attendance for Kourtney and Travis’ Portofino nuptials due to a scheduling conflict with his final SNL episode, where he appeared on “Weekend Update” with Colin Jost and Michael Che to confirm his exit.

More From Our Partners

ad