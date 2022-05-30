Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Hold Hands In London On Romantic Date: Photos

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have touched down in London! The reality star, 41, and comedian, 28, were seen holding hands they stepped out in the British capital on Monday, May 30, spending their Memorial Day overseas. Kim, who had a demure smile on her face, sweetly let Pete take the lead as they made their way to a restaurant for a dinner date. It’s unclear if the pair are in London for business or pleasure.

The Kardashians on Hulu star sported her go-to designer Balenciaga for the knight out, choosing their sold-out knife boot pant-leggings paired with a cropped logo hoodie. She traded in their Hourglass handbag for what appeared to be a small black Hermès Birkin bag, and opted to keep her hair in a low casual ponytail. Pete stayed true to his own style with a pair of black jeans and a turquoise plaid button-down, along with white sneakers.

Yesterday, Kim shared a rare social media post with Pete as the two kissed after sticking out their tongues for the camera.

Fofos! 🤍 Kim Kardashian via Instagram Stories com seu namorado Pete Davidson. pic.twitter.com/el7PbHYxJS — Access Kardashian #TheKardashians (@accesskardash) May 30, 2022

Pete was still sporting his new bleach blonde hair to match girlfriend Kim’s, which he debuted earlier this week on the set of her SKIMS photoshoot! The KKW Beauty founder has been sporting her own hair makeover since early May, when she underwent a painful 14-hour transformation to channel the late Marilyn Monroe for the Met Gala. For the event, Kim adhered to the “American” part of the “Gilded Age” theme by rocking Marilyn’s original 1962 “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” dress for mere minutes as she walked the red carpet with Pete. The historic gown was on loan from the Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! museum in Orlando, and is now back on display.

Both Kim and Pete have had a busy last week, with her attending sister Kourtney‘s wedding to Travis Barker and Pete wrapping up his eight-season run on Saturday Night Live. Pete was not in attendance for Kourtney and Travis’ Portofino nuptials due to a scheduling conflict with his final SNL episode, where he appeared on “Weekend Update” with Colin Jost and Michael Che to confirm his exit.