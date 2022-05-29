Kim Kardashian Channels Barbie In Pink Balenciaga Boot Leggings & Cropped Hoodie: Photos

Kim Kardashian was a Barbie doll in her latest look! The reality star, 41, rocked the design house’s skintight pink pant-leggings along with a matching cropped logo hoodie in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 29 in the images published by the DailyMail. Of course, her bleach blonde hair — which she’s still rocking from the Met Gala earlier this month as part of a Marilyn Monroe look — added to the Barbie vibe of the look. She accessorized with a matching pink Hourglass handbag from the label, worth $2200, and 90s-inspired silver sunglasses.

She was spotted heading to the Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! museum on Hollywood Boulevard, adjacent to both the iconic Hollywood Wax Museum and next door to the Guinness World Records Museum on the same block. Notably, Kim has been working with Ripley’s in recent months: she borrowed Marilyn’s original 1962 “Happy Birthday, Mr. President” gown from the Orlando location for the Met Gala. It’s unclear what Kim’s visit to the Hollywood location pertained to.

Kim wasn’t allowed to make any alternations to the historic piece, designed by Jean Louis and sketched by his then-assistant Bob Mackie. The Kardashians on Hulu star dramatically lost 16 pounds in just three weeks by cutting carbs and sugar to squeeze into the dress, which she wore for just minutes on the red carpet before changing to a replica. She also underwent a 14-hour hair makeover for the event, taking her locks from black to bleach blonde.

View Related Gallery Kardashian-Jenner Sisters Wearing Pink: Photos Of Kim, Kylie & More Kendall Jenner amfAR's 26th Cinema Against AIDS Gala, Arrivals, 72nd Cannes Film Festival, France - 23 May 2019 The star-studded event will include a black-tie dinner, a celebrity-filled live auction, a runway show of exclusive looks curated by Carine Roitfeld, and special performances by Mariah Carey, Dua Lipa, Tom Jones, and The Struts. amfAR, The Foundation for AIDS Research, is one of the world's leading nonprofit organizations dedicated to the support of AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education, and advocacy. Since 1985, amfAR has invested nearly $550 million in its programs and has awarded more than 3,300 grants to research teams worldwide Wearing Giambattista Valli x H&M Kim Kardashian stuns in a hot pink feathered catsuit as she celebrates her first hosting gig on SNL at Zero Bond. Pictured: Kim Kardashian Ref: SPL5264884 101021 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: @TheHapaBlonde / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights

The mom-of-four recently signed on to be the face of French label Balenciaga, which is under the creative direction of designer Demna (also a close friend of her ex Kanye West). In the ad campaign, which was shot at Kim’s Hidden Hills home, the star rocked the same pink pant-leggings with a red version of the hoodie while taking a selfie. The pant-legging has been a staple for Kim in recent months, which she wore non-stop in black last fall, along with brown, blue, and several hot pink versions in spandex and crushed velvet.