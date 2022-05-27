Gwen Stefani’s Son Zuma, 13, Is Nearly As Tall As Her As They Head To His Baseball Game: Photos

Gavin Rossdale‘s height is a reported 6’1″, so it’s safe to say his youngest son, Zuma Rossdale, is taking after his dad. Zuma, 13, nearly stood shoulder-to-shoulder with his mom, Gwen Stefani, on Thursday (May 26). Gwen, 52, joined her teenage son for his baseball game in Los Angeles, rocking a casual plaid outfit and a pair of chic sunglasses. Her son sported a “Red Sox” uniform while carrying a Gatorade bottle to the game.

Eventually, Gwen shed her oversized plaid shirt and tied it around her waist, revealing a Good Karma black long sleeve shirt underneath. She accessorized the look with numerous gold necklaces and a large silver ring. It was the perfect outfit to watch Zuma knock a few out of the park. It was as fashionable as the all-camo outfit she wore in March.

Gavin, 56, and Gwen share three children: Zuma, Kingston, 16, and 8-year-old Apollo. At the start of May, Kingston spent time with his day and was the spitting image of the Bush singer. The two hit up Larsen’s Steakhouse in Encino, California. Kingston sported a button-up shirt tucked into his pants. His father went a little bit more casual, wearing a t-shirt and what appeared to be a knit cap.

View Related Gallery

Kingston celebrated his sixteenth birthday on May 26, and Gwen paid tribute to her son with a throwback photo of them together. “I can’t believe that I’m actually writing this but…. a very happy 16th birthday to my firstborn baby boy @kingsrossdale_ I prayed and I waited my whole life to be a mommy- i’m so blessed that God chose me to be yours,” Gwen captioned the picture of her hugging her son when he was just a young boy. “You [are] so loved and we can’t wait to see what happens next!! got a feeling it’s gonna be good!! love u mom (gx)”

So far, 2022 has been a quiet year for Gavin and Gwen. The No Doubt singer made a splash at the Met Gala at the start of the month, wearing a green-yellow outfit that was so glamorous and bright, one probably could see it from New Jersey. However, expect things to get loud for Gwen and her husband, Blake Shelton, when September rolls around. Gwen and Blake will join John Legend and Camila Cabello in the red chairs of season 22 of The Voice. This marks the first season Gwen and Blake as coaches since getting married in July 2021.